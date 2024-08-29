Mae Whitman Welcomes Her First Child Into The World And Names Him After The ‘parenthood’ Co-Star Miles Heizer

Mae Whitman is officially a mother! We all have to agree that Mae Whitman is a treasure.

The “Parenthood” star declared the birth of her first child—a son—on August 28, sharing a photo of the newborn’s feet while referencing Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s latest baby news.

It’s secure to say that Mae has earned her spot as a gifted and adored on-screen character in all of our hearts. So, you can imagine our energy and excitement when she reported her pregnancy in May 2024. Fast-forward to August, and Mae declared that she’s invited a baby boy!

What Is Mae Whitman’s Baby’s Name?

Mae’s child is named Miles, and she named him after a co-star.

In her Instagram post on August 28, Mae posted, “Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our child, Miles. From the minute we listened to the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted.”

“He is the kindest, gentlest, most intelligent, most amusing small bee-bee and he’s our best friend (pretty much like his namesake Uncle Miles @younggoth),” she went on, alluding to her Parenthood co-star Miles Heizer, who played her brother on the show.

She expressed gratitude toward the obstetrics and midwifery organization Moxie Birth and Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, Calif. “For guiding our small family through all the startling twists and turns securely and with love and grace,” as well as “everybody in our circle who has given us such radical generosity and support.”

It’s unclear who child Miles’s father is, but if and when Mae is prepared to tell us, we’ll be all ears. Either way, we’re happy and cheerful for the new mom!