Missing 68-Year-Old Leah McCabe Found Safe After Search in Boiling Springs

Deputies in Spartanburg County sought public assistance in locating 68-year-old Leah McCabe, who was last seen in her backyard on Monday evening. McCabe, a resident of Boiling Springs, was reported missing after she was seen around 5 p.m., wearing a blue button-up shirt with flowers and blue jeans. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to the situation, initiating a search to locate the missing woman.

Description and Search Efforts

McCabe is described as a white woman 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with green eyes and grey hair. Despite her age, officials noted that she has no known health concerns, which made her disappearance all the more perplexing. There was no information regarding her possible direction of travel, which prompted a broader search by the authorities. The Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information about McCabe’s whereabouts to contact them immediately, emphasizing the situation’s urgency. The community’s response was crucial in the search effort, with many staying alert for any sign of the missing woman.

Safe Return and Reunification with Family

The search came to a successful conclusion when deputies announced that Leah McCabe had been found safe and in good health late Monday night. She was reunited with her family around 11:20 p.m., bringing relief to her loved ones and the community. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude for the public’s vigilance and quick action, which significantly ensured McCabe’s safe return.

This incident underscores the importance of community cooperation in such situations and the effectiveness of prompt law enforcement response. McCabe’s safe recovery is a testament to the collective effort of all involved.