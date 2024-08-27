CTC Payment Updates 2024: New Increase, $300 Direct Payment

The Child Tax Credit (CTC) is a vital financial aid program in the United States that helps families with children. This article discusses the most recent CTC payment adjustments, such as increments, payment dates, and qualifying conditions.

Overview:

The Child Tax Credit provides significant financial aid to American families as they raise their children. The CTC for 2024 provides help according to the dependent child’s age, which is especially beneficial to families with small children.

Payment Increase:

On January 19, 2024, the House Ways and Means Committee approved the Tax Relief for US Families and Workers Act of 2024. This proposal would increase the current CTC amount. The refundable credit of $1600 per kid will be increased to $1800 in 2023, $1900 in 2024, and $2000 in 2025. Furthermore, President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan established a monthly payment of $300 per kid through the CTC, which the IRS approved to aid families in child welfare. This plan provides equal benefits to all qualified households.

$300 Direct Payment Dates:

CTC payments are made monthly on the 15th. For 2024, the payments are scheduled for August 15, September 15, October 15, November 15, and December 15. Although the exact dates may differ, the IRS will offer confirmation closer to payment deadlines. To claim the $300 CTC, applicants must submit Form 1040 with Schedule 8812 and provide the required evidence for verification. The candidate will receive confirmation once their application has been approved.

Eligibility:

To be eligible for the CTC, applicants must complete various IRS requirements:

Age: The child must be under 18 years old.

Annual income should not exceed $400,000 for married couples or $200,000 for single parents.

Contribution: Applicants must have supplied more than 50% of their financial support.

Residency: The grantee must have a valid Social Security number and have lived in the United States for at least 6 months.

Filing Status: The applicant is ineligible since he or she filed joint returns with their spouse.

More details: