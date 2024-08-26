Scott Servais Replaced By Dan Wilson As Manager By Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE – On the morning of June 19, Scott Servais started his day in Cleveland as the director of one of the best teams in Major League Baseball.

Less than 24 hours before, the Mariners opened a three-megacity road trip with an 8/5 win over the American League Central-leading Guardians at Progressive Field to boost their record to 44-31 and push their lead to top the American League West to 10 games.

Just two months later, following a dreadful 1- 8 road trip that dropped the team to 64- 64, Servais’ time with the Mariners is over.

In a Thursday morning meeting at T-Mobile Park with Jerry Dipoto, the Mariner’s President of baseball operations and the man who hired him for his first directorial job in 2015, Servais was relieved of his duties with 34 games remaining in the season.

Dan Wilson, the popular former Mariner catcher and member of the organization’s hall of fame, was named as the team’s 21st director in the team’s history.

“We’ve known Dan for nearly his entire professional career,” Dipoto said. “He has been a part of the Mariners family. He embodies the traits that I suppose will go a long way toward paving the road in the coming stage of our trip.”

The Seattle Mariners’ stunning fall-out has urged a change in leadership, with the club replacing director Scott Servais with Dan Wilson.

The team also announced Thursday afternoon that they’ve let go of hitting trainer Jarret DeHart.

“We believe that we need a new voice in the club,” Mariners Director of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “Dan knows our team and has been a crucial member of our association, working with players at every position over the past 11 years.

He’s well admired within and outside of our club and we’re confident he’ll do a great job in leading our group over the final six weeks of the season and moving forward.”