Lingo Telecom agreed to pay a 1 million dollar fine after the agency said it transmitted fake robocalls imitating President Joe Biden seeking to convince people to advance and vote for Joe Biden in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary election, a U.S. government bureaucrat said on Wednesday.

The FCC proposed fining Lingo 2 million dollar for allegedly transmitting the robocalls in January. The FCC said Lingo should implement a settlement plan under the agreement taking strict adherence to FCC caller ID authentication rules.

Lingo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on this settlement.

Kramer, who admitted to commissioning and authorizing the AI-generated Biden’s voice, faces 26 felony charges in New Hampshire, along with a proposed 6 million dollar fine from the FCC.

His legal issues are still ongoing, as he was charged with both felony voter suppression and misdemeanor impersonation of a political candidate.

Kramer faces charges after thousands of New Hampshire residents got a robocall asking them not to vote until November.

Kramer has said he wasn’t trying to impact the results of the election, and rather was trying to focus on the dangers and troubles of AI. The calls mimicked Biden’s voice to tell voters not to vote in the primary.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said consumers should know exactly who’s making a phone call.

The company will abide by “Know Your Client” (KYC) and “Know Your Upstream Provider” (KYUP) principles, which allow carriers to vet traffic and ensure it’s secure, and conditions that the company completely corroborate the delicacy and authenticity of the information provided by its customers and upstream providers,” the FCC said.

Rosenworcel has continued to press for a fresh set of rules that would focus on and come up with some solution on AI-generated robocalls.