Independence Police Searching For Missing 3-Year-Old Girl

The police in Independence are currently on the search for a missing girl by the name of Emma Thompson, who is 3 years old.

The three-year-old was last observed in her backyard on Thursday afternoon, and her disappearance has elicited a massive search from local and regional security forces.

Search Efforts Expand

The Independence Police Department, together with the county sheriff’s office and the state police, has initiated an intense search. To the best of current knowledge, Emma has not been seen since this evening. Efforts to search for her have mainly focused on a two-mile radius around her home, with police checking the nearby woods, parks, and streets.

This involves the use of search dogs and aerial drones to ensure that as large an area as possible is scanned.

Community Response

The community has come out in support of the search by providing support in the form of resources and manpower from businesses and other organizations.

People are engaged as volunteers, they are going around the neighbourhood posting flyers. The Independence Community Center has been used as a headquarters for search parties, and a hotline has been opened for anyone to report.

Family Plea

Emma’s family is suffering and has called for help with a lot of emotion. Her mother, Jessica Thompson, has come out in the media to appeal to anyone with information on Emma’s whereabouts and to report it to the police.

“Emma is a sweet and caring little girl. We just want her back home safe. If anyone has seen her or has any information, please contact the police immediately,” she said.

Police Appeal For Information

Police Chief Laura Reynolds has also stressed the fact that the department is keen on solving the case as soon as possible. “The main objective is to ensure that Emma is returned safely home and to this end, all resources are being used in the search and we are working day and night,” Reynolds said.

Police are currently investigating the area and have been going around houses and businesses to gather any useful footage from security cameras.

Ongoing Media Coverage

The case has received much coverage in the media, and this has made people more sensitive to it, and they have reported several leads. However, none of these tips have yet resulted in finding Emma.

The Independence Police Department is in touch with the FBI’s National Center for the Missing and Exploited Children to try to enhance the search and cover all bases.