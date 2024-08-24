What is PNP Ontario, and how can you apply for it? Get More Updates

The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program manages applications using two intake systems. Before applying to the program, you must first register in either the Expression of Interest or Express Entry systems to notify the OINP that you intend to be invited to apply.

How can you migrate to Canada using the Ontario PNP?

The Ontario Provincial Nominee Program, sometimes the Ontario PNP, is Ontario’s Provincial Nominee Program. It is also known as the OINP or Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program. It’s an economic immigration policy that allows the province to hire foreign nationals.

The decision is made based on the labor market and economic demands of Ontario.

The final decision is made by IRCC – Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada.

Qualified immigrants can get a Canada PR Visa through the Ontario PNP.

You can qualify for Provincial Nomination from Ontario in three ways:

Company Job Offer Stream: For workers who have received a permanent job offer from a company in Ontario

Human Capital Stream: For employees with valuable education, work experience, language fluency, and an Express Entry profile or student graduates.

Firm Stream: This is for entrepreneurs looking to start or buy an existing firm in Ontario.

Ontario PNP Basic Requirements:

The OINP requirements vary depending on the immigration type. However, there are a few basic criteria, such as

Educational credentials – At least a bachelor’s degree.

Language proficiency and a minimum CRS core score of 400.

Suitable job experience

Adequate funds

Lawful status

Enough investment

Documents Required for the Ontario PNP:

The Ontario papers checklist differs depending on the immigration stream. However, there are a few critical documents that are required, including:

Proof of Identity

Authentic Passport

Provide evidence of cash, settlement plan, and invest monies as needed.

Offer of employment, if necessary

Results of a Language Proficiency Exam

Reports for Medical Examination

Certificate of Police Clearance

Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) Report

Evidence of previous job experience, if required.

Information Certificate for Dependent Children, if your dependent child is accompanying you.

Certificate of Marriage if your spouse is moving to Canada with you.

How do I apply for the Ontario PNP?

To apply for the Ontario Provincial Nominee Program, you have two options.

Pathway 1

Step 1: Confirm eligibility for the various OINP immigration streams.

Step 2: Select the most appropriate immigration category.

Step 3: Send the Expression of Interest (EOI) to the OINP.

Step 4: You can apply for the program directly.

If you submitted an EOI, then:

Step one: Your application is entered into the pool.

Step 2: OINP will examine your profile.

Step 3: Candidates with the highest rankings are sent an e-mail with the ITA.

Step 4: To share the completed application online, you have 90 days.

Step 5: Provide all required documentation.

Step 6: You must subsequently appear for a personal interview with the Ontario PNP.

Step 7: You must offer a signature on the Performance Agreement following this.

Step 8: Ontario will offer a Letter of Confirmation.

Step 9: After sending this letter to IRCC, you will receive a provisional work permit.

Step 10: You can apply for a provincial nomination if you meet the requirements.

Step 11: Wait for approval of your provincial nomination application. Step 12: If authorized, you will obtain the OINP Nomination Certificate.

Step 13: You can apply for a Canada PR visa today.

If you applied directly, then:

Step 1: You will receive a confirmation via email.

Step 2: If you meet the requirements, you will receive:

A certificate of provincial nomination.

Letters of support and approval for work permits and nominations.

Step 3: You must apply for a Canada PR Visa within six months.

Pathway 2

Step 1: Confirm the prerequisites to qualify for Express Entry.

Step 2: Create a digital profile in the Express Entry portal. Step 3: Take note of your profile number and job seeker validation code.

Step 4: To apply for OINP immigration streams linked with Express Entry, you must be eligible for CEC (Canadian Experience Class) and FSWP (Federal Skilled Worker Program).

Step 5: Your application is added to the pool of Express Entry candidates.

Step 6: The OINP recruits prospective applicants.

Step 7: You will get the Notification of Interest if you are eligible.

Step 8: You have filed your application with the OINP within forty-five days

Step 9: You will receive a confirmation via email.

Step 10: If you meet the requirements, you will receive a certificate of Provincial Nomination, a Support letter for a work permit, and an Approval letter for nomination.

Step 11: Ontario PNP will update the details of the provincial nomination in the Express Entry site.

Step 12: You have to accept the provincial nomination within thirty days.

Step 13: Accepting the nomination will boost your CRS score by 600 points.

Step 14: You can then get the Invitation to Apply for the upcoming Express Entry draw.

Step 15: You can apply for a Canada PR visa today within sixty days.