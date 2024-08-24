College Football Is Back: Who Is Playing When?

After a long 228-day offseason, college football fans can finally rejoice as the new season kicks off this Saturday, August 2nd. The anticipation has been building, and although the opening weekend offers a modest slate of just four games, it’s more than enough to satisfy the cravings of eager fans. The season opener brings excitement, hope, and a fresh start for teams looking to make their mark in the college football landscape.

Headlining in Dublin: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

The most anticipated matchup of the weekend is set to take place not on American soil, but across the Atlantic in Dublin, Ireland. Florida State, a team with a Top 10 preseason ranking, will square off against Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. This game is crucial for Florida State as they aim to bounce back from last season’s disappointing conclusion. The Seminoles, led by a roster filled with talent, are determined to prove they belong among the nation’s elite.

On the other side, Georgia Tech enters the game with momentum following a solid 7-6 season. The Yellow Jackets have shown signs of improvement and recently bolstered their lineup by securing a five-star offensive lineman. Despite being the underdogs in this matchup, Georgia Tech has the potential to surprise. However, Vegas oddsmakers have set Florida State as a 10-point favorite, reflecting the expectation that the Seminoles will control the game. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on ESPN, making it a must-watch for college football enthusiasts.

Intriguing Matchups to Watch

While the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game is the weekend’s marquee matchup, the other games offer their intrigue. SMU will take on Nevada in a road game that promises to be competitive. This game, which will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 8 PM ET, marks SMU’s debut as a new member of the ACC. The Mustangs are eager to make a statement in their new conference and start the season on a high note. Nevada, known for its tough home environment, will look to defend its turf and spoil SMU’s first game as an ACC team.

For the die-hard college football fans who just can’t get enough, the night will conclude with a late kickoff in Hawaii, where the Rainbow Warriors will host the Delaware State Hornets. This game, technically starting at 11:59 PM on Saturday, is a perfect nightcap for those looking to extend their football viewing well into the early hours of Sunday. Hawaii’s unique home-field advantage and Delaware State’s determination to compete on a big stage make this an intriguing matchup, even if it flies under the radar.

Savor the Season

As the college football season finally begins, fans are reminded to savor every moment. The long offseason is over, and the excitement of game days, upsets, and thrilling finishes is back. With just a few games on the docket for this opening weekend, it’s the perfect appetizer for what’s to come in the weeks ahead. So, grab your favorite game-day snacks, settle in, and enjoy the return of college football. Before you know it, the season will be gone, leaving fans to once again count down the days until the next kickoff.