Teen Arrested for Murder in Sanford Shooting Over Headphone Sale

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for first-degree felony murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Brandon Leo in Sanford, Florida, last month. Sanford police detectives apprehended the teenager on Wednesday, revealing that he was already in custody on an unrelated charge when they linked him to the homicide. This arrest comes nearly a month after Leo was killed while attempting to sell a pair of headphones outside a Sanford home.

Deadly Transaction in Sanford

The tragic incident occurred on the night of July 20, when Sanford police officers responded to reports of a shooting near West 3rd Street and Pomegranate Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a white pickup truck partially submerged in a retention pond near the intersection. Inside the truck, they found Leo, who had been shot and killed. The initial investigation revealed that Leo had driven to the location to meet someone to sell a pair of headphones, later identified as Apple AirPods. According to police, Leo had pulled into the driveway of an empty house and was waiting in his truck when two unknown individuals approached the driver’s side and opened fire. The shooting appeared to be a targeted attack, with the sale serving as a pretext for the crime.

Details Emerge About the Set-Up

Sanford Police Department Public Information Officer Bianca Gillett provided further details about the case, explaining that the transaction likely began online. Leo and the suspects had agreed to meet at the Sanford house, which was unoccupied at the time of the incident. Gillett suggested that the empty house and the nature of the meeting indicate that the crime was premeditated, with the suspects potentially planning to rob Leo during the sale. The investigation into Leo’s murder remains ongoing as detectives continue to piece together the events leading up to the shooting. While the arrest of the 15-year-old suspect marks a significant development in the case, police are still searching for additional suspects and any other individuals who may have been involved.

Community Reeling from Tragedy

The shocking nature of Leo’s death has left the Sanford community reeling. Brandon Leo, an Orlando resident, is remembered by those who knew him as an innocent victim who was tragically caught in a deadly situation. His death has raised concerns about the safety of online transactions, particularly those involving in-person meetups.

Sanford police are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward, as they work to bring all responsible parties to justice. The community’s support and cooperation are critical in ensuring that those involved in this senseless act of violence are held accountable. As the investigation continues, the Sanford Police Department remains committed to uncovering the full truth behind Brandon Leo’s murder and ensuring that justice is served.