Altamonte Springs Officer Injured During Standoff at Condo Complex

A tense situation unfolded at the Escondido Condominiums in Altamonte Springs on Friday night when police responded to reports of a man shooting through the windows and doors of his apartment. The incident, which occurred around 11:08 p.m., involved 65-year-old Benjamin Ferris, who was believed to be experiencing hallucinations. According to the Altamonte Springs Police Department, Ferris fired multiple shots from inside his apartment, endangering both residents and responding officers.

Hallucinations Lead to Gunfire

The situation began when a concerned caller reported that Ferris appeared to be hallucinating and believed that unknown people were both inside and outside his apartment. In his distressed state, Ferris began firing his weapon through the apartment’s front door and nearby window, aiming toward where police had arrived on the scene. The situation escalated rapidly as officers attempted to contain the dangerous circumstances.

During the exchange, one officer was injured when shattered glass struck his eye, though fortunately, no other injuries were reported. Despite the chaotic scene, the responding officers were able to de-escalate the situation and take Ferris into custody without further harm. He has since been charged with attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, a serious charge that reflects the severity of the incident.

Community Engagement and Mental Health Response

Following the arrest, the Altamonte Springs Police Department took additional steps to address the underlying issues that may have contributed to the incident. A specially trained Community Engagement Officer was brought in to coordinate future mental health care for Ferris, recognizing that his actions were likely influenced by a mental health crisis. This response highlights the department’s commitment to handling such situations with care and ensuring that individuals like Ferris receive the support they need.

The incident has prompted the police department to urge anyone with additional information to come forward. They have asked community members to contact them directly at 407-339-2441 or to provide information anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-8477. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to understand the full scope of what led to the events of that night.

Reflections on Public Safety

The incident at Escondido Condominiums serves as a stark reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face while protecting the community. The injured officer, who sustained an eye injury from shattered glass, exemplifies the risks officers take daily. However, the situation also underscores the importance of addressing mental health crises proactively to prevent such dangerous outcomes.

As Altamonte Springs residents reflect on the incident, the police department’s response, including the safe apprehension of Ferris and the focus on his mental health care, demonstrates a balanced approach to law enforcement. The community’s cooperation in providing information will be crucial in ensuring that justice is served and that similar situations are handled with the same level of professionalism and care in the future. The Altamonte Springs Police Department continues to prioritize public safety while also recognizing the importance of mental health interventions, aiming to protect both the community and those in crisis.