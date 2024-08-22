Search for Missing Manassas Park Mother Intensifies: Husband Named Person of Interest

The search for Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old mother from Northern Virginia, has intensified as her husband is named a person of interest in her disappearance. Bhatt, who has been missing since July 31, was last seen at her home in Manassas Park. Despite extensive efforts by law enforcement, including the execution of multiple search warrants, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Husband Named Person of Interest Amid Ongoing Investigation

During a press conference on Wednesday night, Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo confirmed that Bhatt’s husband has been, and remains, a person of interest in the investigation. Despite this, he has not been cooperating with authorities, further complicating the search for Bhatt. When asked directly if her husband was assisting with the investigation, Lugo stated, “No, he is not.” Bhatt, a pediatric nurse at the UVA Prince William Medical Center, was reported missing on August 2 after she failed to show up for work. Initially, her husband did not report her missing and only contacted police three days later. It wasn’t until August 8 that her disappearance was officially classified as involuntary, a delay that has caused significant frustration among her friends and colleagues.

Forensic Investigators Conduct Extensive Search at Couple’s Home

On Wednesday evening, police executed the 10th search warrant of the investigation at the couple’s home in Manassas Park. A heavy police presence surrounded the house as forensic investigators from the Prince William County Police Department joined Manassas Park officers in the search. The investigators focused on the master bedroom, where they meticulously photographed the scene in hopes of finding clues that could shed light on Bhatt’s mysterious disappearance. Chief Lugo indicated that the search was expected to continue for several more hours, with a detailed report to follow. The findings from this search could prove to be a significant development in the case, as authorities strive to uncover what happened to Bhatt.

Community Rallies as Questions Surround Disappearance

The local community has been deeply affected by Bhatt’s disappearance, with her friends and coworkers expressing increasing concern. Bhatt’s daughter, who recently turned one year old, marked her first birthday without her mother, adding to the urgency and emotional weight of the situation. Bhatt’s friends have been actively involved in the search, organizing multiple efforts to comb through nearby parks and areas close to her home, but so far, these efforts have yielded no results.

As the investigation progresses, the lack of cooperation from Bhatt’s husband has fueled speculation and frustration among the public. At Wednesday night’s press conference, emotions ran high as the assembled crowd demanded answers from Chief Lugo. While he initially tried to leave without addressing further questions, he returned to clarify that Bhatt’s husband is indeed a person of interest.