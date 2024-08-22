Richard Simmons’ Cause of Death Revealed, Here’s What We Know.

The cause of death of beloved fitness guru Richard Simmons has been disclosed by his brother, Lenny Simmons.

Accidental Death Confirmed by Family

According to a statement from Simmons’ representative, Thomas Estey, Richard Simmons passed away due to complications from recent falls, with heart disease cited as a contributing factor. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the death was accidental. The toxicology report indicated no substances other than prescribed medications.

Estey’s statement, shared with People magazine and later with CNN, emphasized the family’s gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received during this period of loss. “The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss,” the statement read, reflecting the deep connection Richard Simmons had with his fans and the broader public.

A Sudden and Tragic Loss

Richard Simmons, who became a household name in the 1980s through his energetic and compassionate approach to fitness, died early on the morning of July 13, just a day after celebrating his 76th birthday. Reports suggest that Simmons had experienced a fall in his bathroom on the night of his birthday but declined medical attention despite his housekeeper’s advice. Tragically, he was found unresponsive beside his bed the following morning, leaving fans and loved ones in shock. Simmons’ death marked the end of an era for those who admired his vibrant personality and dedication to helping others lead healthier lives. His passing has been mourned by many who remember him as a figure of inspiration and kindness.

A Life of Joy and Generosity

Lenny Simmons, Richard’s brother, shared a heartfelt tribute to the late fitness icon, urging people to remember Richard not with sadness but with celebration. In a statement to CNN, Lenny said, “I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives.” He highlighted Richard’s unwavering commitment to others, noting how he often reached out to offer help through calls, letters, and emails.

Lenny also revealed that Richard was enthusiastic about his future projects, reflecting his brother’s enduring passion for life and his work. This sentiment underscores the joy Richard Simmons found in his career and the love he had for his fans, whom he consistently sought to support and uplift. Simmons was a beacon of positivity and compassion, touching countless lives with his dedication to promoting health and well-being. Although he is no longer with us, his spirit lives on in the hearts of those who were inspired by his work and his infectious enthusiasm for life.