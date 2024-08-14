Doncaster: Teenagers held on suspicion of murder over boy’s death

Three teenagers have been detained in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Darius Popan, who was found critically injured on the Trans Pennine Trail in Doncaster.

Incident Overview

The tragic incident occurred on the evening of July 27, when Popan was discovered between Sprotbrough and Warmsworth. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Popan succumbed to his injuries the following day. South Yorkshire Police have arrested two boys, aged 17, and a 15-year-old girl on suspicion of murder. The trio had initially been taken into custody on drug-related charges and were on police bail at the time of their arrest. The police investigation into the circumstances surrounding Popan’s death is ongoing.

Investigation and Public Appeal

A post-mortem examination revealed that Darius Popan died from multiple injuries. In response, South Yorkshire Police have issued a plea for the public to avoid speculation about the case. Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright emphasized the importance of respecting the ongoing investigation and the grieving process of Popan’s family. “We urge the public to be considerate of the sensitive nature of this case and the emotions of Darius’ family,” Det. Insp. Cartwright said. He also encouraged anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation. The police are focusing on gathering more details and evidence related to the incident to determine the full scope of what occurred. The community’s cooperation is crucial as authorities seek to piece together the events leading up to Popan’s death.

Community Impact and Support

Darius Popan’s death has deeply affected the Doncaster community, prompting an outpouring of support for his family. As the investigation progresses, residents are being encouraged to provide any information that might aid in solving the case. The police have assured the public that they are working diligently to bring justice for Popan and his family.

South Yorkshire Police remain committed to addressing the case thoroughly and are collaborating closely with various agencies to ensure a comprehensive investigation. As the process continues, the community’s patience and understanding are crucial to resolving the matter and supporting those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.