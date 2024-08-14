Disney alum Skai Jackson arrested for domestic battery after fight

Skai Jackson, the 22-year-old actress best known for her roles on Disney Channel’s Jessie and Bunk’d, was arrested on August 9 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The arrest followed an altercation between Jackson and her boyfriend. Reports confirm that Jackson was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after a confrontation that was captured on security video. According to sources, Jackson and her boyfriend were involved in a public dispute at Universal Studios Hollywood’s CityWalk. Security footage reviewed by deputies showed Jackson pushing her boyfriend multiple times during the altercation. Despite being released a few hours later, Jackson has denied any physical violence and claimed that she and her boyfriend are engaged and expecting a baby.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

In a statement to E! News, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jackson was arrested for misdemeanor spousal battery, as the preliminary investigation identified her as the “primary aggressor.” The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the police continuing to review the evidence and gather additional information. Jackson’s representatives and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department have been contacted for further comments. While Jackson has not publicly addressed the incident, she has continued to be active on social media, although comments on her Instagram have been restricted.

Career Background and Advocacy

Skai Jackson rose to fame with her role as Zuri Ross on Jessie, which aired from 2011 to 2015, and its spin-off Bunk’d, where she starred alongside Peyton List, Karan Brar, and the late Cameron Boyce. Jackson left Bunk’d in 2018 but remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. In November 2020, she competed on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, finishing in fifth place.

Jackson is also known for her advocacy work, particularly against bullying. In previous interviews, she has discussed her commitment to fighting bullying and supporting her fans who face online harassment. “The more I saw it, it became 20 in a day, I was like, you know what? No! I’m gonna speak out about it, ’cause I think it’s really important,” Jackson said in an interview with ET in June 2020. She has used her platform to bring attention to these issues and to help those who struggle with similar challenges.

The recent incident marks a significant turn in Jackson’s public life, contrasting sharply with her previous image as an advocate for positive change. The ongoing investigation will likely provide further details about the case, while Jackson’s supporters await her response and the resolution of the legal matters.