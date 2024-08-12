McDonald’s Launches Space-Themed Drink Concept, CosMc’s, in Texas

If you’re a fan of McDonald’s breakfast and beverage offerings, exciting news awaits you. McDonald’s is expanding its drink menu with the launch of CosMc’s, a new concept designed to compete with Starbucks and elevate the brand’s beverage game. Inspired by an 80s robot character named CosMc, this space-themed venture introduces a novel approach to the fast-food chain’s drink options.

CosMc’s Opens in Four Texas Cities

McDonald’s has opened four CosMc’s locations across Texas, specifically in Arlington, Dallas, Watauga, and San Antonio. This new venture embraces a cosmic theme, featuring a six-armed robot mascot that ties into a futuristic, space-oriented aesthetic. The branding’s dark blue and yellow color scheme complements the extraterrestrial theme, making CosMc’s a distinctive addition to the McDonald’s experience.

The grand opening of the San Antonio location this weekend coincides with tax-free back-to-school shopping, offering an extra incentive for visitors. According to a press release, the opening event on August 10-11 will provide fans with free samples of new menu items and exclusive merchandise for the first 100 customers each day. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., promising a fun and engaging experience for attendees.

New Galactic Drink Offerings

CosMc’s introduces a range of innovative drinks under the banner of “Signature Galactic Boosts.” These new concoctions are designed to appeal to a variety of tastes and preferences, including:

Sour Cherry Energy Burst : A tangy and energizing drink for a quick pick-me-up.

: A tangy and energizing drink for a quick pick-me-up. Berry Hibiscus Sour-ade : A fruity, sour blend perfect for those who enjoy a vibrant, refreshing flavor.

: A fruity, sour blend perfect for those who enjoy a vibrant, refreshing flavor. Blueberry Ginger Boost : A unique combination of blueberry and ginger for a zesty twist.

: A unique combination of blueberry and ginger for a zesty twist. Island Pick-Me-Up Punch : A tropical punch designed to transport you to a sunny getaway.

: A tropical punch designed to transport you to a sunny getaway. Beach Protein Frappe: A protein-packed frappe ideal for a satisfying and nutritious treat.

In addition to these Galactic Boosts, CosMc offers “Stellar Sips,” including the Sprite Moonspalsh and Tropical Spiceade, among others. For those who love classic McDonald’s treats, CosMc’s also serves a selection of the brand’s popular soft serve and McFlurry options.

Expanded Coffee Options and More

No drink menu is complete without coffee, and CosMc’s does not disappoint. The new concept includes an array of coffee offerings designed to cater to every taste preference. From rich brews to creative new blends, coffee enthusiasts will find plenty to explore.

McDonald’s latest venture with CosMc’s marks a significant step in diversifying its menu and enhancing its beverage options. Whether you’re a die-hard McDonald’s fan or simply curious about the new space-themed concept, CosMc’s promises an out-of-this-world experience that’s worth checking out.