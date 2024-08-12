Gift Card Fraud on the Rise: North Texas Residents Warned of Tampering Scams

North Texans have been reporting alarming incidents of gift card fraud, where activated cards mysteriously lose their balances.

Increased Reports of Drained Gift Card Balances

Tara from Fort Worth recently experienced this firsthand; she activated a $500 gift card only to find its balance drained before she could use it. Despite retaining her activation receipt, Tara had to seek a refund from the store. Unfortunately, Tara’s experience is not an isolated case. Our teams have been inundated with similar complaints from consumers who have encountered gift cards with depleted balances. Burleson Police have highlighted this growing issue, revealing a recent seizure of thousands of tampered gift cards.

Police Uncover Widespread Tampering Ring

Burleson Police’s investigation into gift card fraud intensified on June 27 when license plate readers detected a vehicle linked to a nationwide gift card tampering ring. Officers spotted two men leaving a Target store and discovered nearly 3,000 gift cards in their possession. Surveillance footage revealed the suspects removing and replacing gift cards on display. Further investigation led to the seizure of an additional 1,800 gift cards at a Carrollton hotel, shipped from California. This points to a larger, possibly national network involved in tampering. Sgt. Brandon Glass from Burleson Police noted, “The scope of this issue extends beyond our region and indicates a more extensive operation.”

Understanding Gift Card Tampering

Gift card tampering involves removing new cards from store racks, copying their numbers and security codes, and then returning them to shelves with tampered seals. Once a consumer activates and loads funds onto such a card, fraudsters quickly redeem the balance online before the legitimate user can use it. To protect against this type of fraud, police advise consumers to thoroughly inspect gift card packaging for signs of tampering. Look for any irregularities like glue residue or damaged seals. For added security, consider purchasing e-gift cards directly from retailers or from stores where cards are kept in locked cases.

Consumer Precautions and Law Enforcement Efforts

Collin Gregory of Burleson Police encourages consumers to be vigilant: “Don’t just grab a card off the shelf and walk away. Inspect it for any signs of tampering and keep your activation receipt.” If a card’s balance is depleted, the receipt may be crucial for seeking a refund or resolution. Recent cases of gift card fraud have led to multiple arrests across the country. In addition to the Burleson suspects, two individuals in Plano, Texas, faced charges earlier this year, with each receiving probation and community service for their involvement in similar schemes. Nationally, law enforcement continues to address these issues, with a growing number of reported cases.

Steps to Take If You Suspect Fraud

The Federal Trade Commission warns against using gift cards as payment methods and advises against providing card details to unsolicited contacts. To check your card’s balance safely, use the retailer’s official website or call the number on the card itself, avoiding dubious third-party websites. If you encounter problems with gift card balances or suspect fraud, reach out to them at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or submit a complaint through their online form for support and resolution.