4+ Hour Power Outages? Virgin Islands SNAP Recipients Can Get Up to $1,200 in Replacement Benefits

Delegate Stacey Plaskett and VIDHS have launched a new program to provide replacement SNAP benefits for food lost due to power outages lasting four hours or more as well as other disasters with claims needing to be filed within ten days for a maximum replacement amount equivalent to one month’s benefits.

New Initiative Supports Virgin Islands SNAP Recipients During Power Outages

According to the report of Viconsortium, Delegate Stacey Plaskett and the Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (VIDHS) have introduced a new program to assist SNAP recipients who lose food due to power outages or other emergencies. This initiative will offer replacement benefits for individuals who experience food loss if the power is out for four hours or more. Plaskett emphasized the significance of this support for those frequently affected by power outages and commended her team and Commissioner Averil George for their forward-thinking efforts.

Get Replacement Benefits for Food Loss

To receive replacement benefits, SNAP recipients must report their food loss within ten days. They can obtain a request form from any SNAP office or download it online. The completed forms can be submitted via mail, email, or fax within the ten-day timeframe. The maximum amount of replacement benefits one can receive is equivalent to one month’s worth and VIDHS aims to process and issue these benefits within 2 to 10 business days provided all requirements are met.

The new program also includes coverage for food loss resulting from other disasters such as fires, floods, and broken refrigerators. VIDHS is committed to helping families maintain their nutrition during unforeseen events. For additional assistance, SNAP recipients can reach out to VIDHS offices on St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John, with specific contact numbers available for each island.

