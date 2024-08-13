29th Most Dangerous State in the US: Debunking the Crime Myth Surrounding Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Minnesota Governor’s Crime Record

According to the report of Newsweek, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who has been selected as Kamala Harris’ running mate for the upcoming election is facing scrutiny over his record on crime. Critics particularly from conservative circles claim that crime rates have been high in Minnesota during his tenure. The American Experiment a Minnesota-based think tank has criticized the state as a “high crime state,” echoing these concerns.

Crime Rates in the North Star State

However, a closer look at Minnesota’s crime statistics provides a more nuanced perspective. Forbes Advisor’s ranking from March places Minnesota in the middle of the safety spectrum at 29th on a list of the most dangerous states in the U.S. This ranking is based on a violent crime rate of 2.81 per 1,000 residents. This translates to a 1 in 356 chance of being a victim of violent crime in the state.

Minnesota’s Violent Crime Rate Compares to Other States

When comparing Minnesota to other states and its violent crime rate is moderate. It is significantly lower than New Mexico which has the highest rate in the nation at 7.80 per 1,000 residents. Conversely, Minnesota’s rate is higher than that of New Hampshire, the safest state which has a rate of just 1.26 per 1,000 residents.

Minnesota’s Crime Rate

Examining neighboring states and Minnesota’s crime rate appears relatively low. It is better than many nearby states such as Wisconsin with a rate of 2.97, South Dakota at 3.77, and Iowa at 2.87. North Dakota’s rate is just slightly lower at 2.80 indicating that crime rates in the region are fairly stable.

Minnesota’s Crime Statistics

Overall, despite the criticisms, Minnesota’s crime statistics present a more complex reality. With a violent crime rate of 2.81 per 1,000 residents and Minnesota performs better than many neighboring states and significantly better than the most dangerous states like New Mexico. This data indicates that while crime concerns exist and Minnesota is not among the worst states for violent crime and it’s important to consider this context when evaluating crime rates and the impact of leadership on public safety.

