The Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan with Their Crime Rates in 2024

Michigan is known for its scenic beauty and vibrant cities, but some areas within the state grapple with high crime rates. To better understand the safety challenges in Michigan, we’ve identified the most dangerous cities based on their crime rates for 2024. This analysis draws from crime reports, FBI statistics, and local law enforcement data to provide a clear picture of the state’s most crime-ridden areas.

Detroit, MI: The Highest Crime Rate

Detroit leads Michigan in crime rates with a staggering 6,506.2 crimes per 100,000 residents. The city, with a population of 639,111 according to the 2020 Census, faces significant challenges related to both property and violent crimes. In 2023, Detroit reported 40,778 crimes, making it the most dangerous city in the state. The city’s crime rate is 179.93% above the national average, with high rates of theft and violent crimes contributing to its dangerous status.

Benton Harbor, MI: Second Most Dangerous

Benton Harbor, despite its relatively small population of 9,103, ranks as Michigan’s second-most dangerous city. The crime rate here is 6,351.2 per 100,000 residents, reflecting a crime index 173.3% higher than the national average. With 565 reported crimes in 2022, Benton Harbor’s residents face a significant risk of violent crime, with odds of becoming a victim estimated at one in every 38 residents.

Kalamazoo, MI: High Crime Challenges

Kalamazoo, known for its educational institutions and cultural scene, struggles with a crime rate of 6,018.4 per 100,000 residents. The city, with a population of 73,598, has a crime rate 158.95% above the national average. Despite its vibrant community life, Kalamazoo’s high crime rate highlights ongoing safety concerns for its residents.

Highland Park, MI: Bordering Detroit

Highland Park, located near Detroit, has a crime rate of 5,760.1 per 100,000 residents. With a population of 8,977, Highland Park’s crime index is 147.83% above the national average. The city shares many of the crime issues seen in Detroit, contributing to its high crime rate.

Harper Woods, MI: Significant Crime Issues

Harper Woods, with a population of 15,492, has a crime rate of 5,377.5 per 100,000 residents. The city’s overall crime rate is 131.37% above the national average. Harper Woods experiences a high frequency of violent and property crimes, affecting its residents’ safety and quality of life.

Muskegon Heights, MI: Persistent Crime Problems

Muskegon Heights has a crime rate of 4,987.9 per 100,000 residents. The city, with a population of 9,985, faces considerable challenges with crime, including high rates of both violent and property crimes. Efforts are ongoing to improve safety for its residents.

Saginaw, MI: Ongoing Safety Challenges

Saginaw, with a population of 44,202, reports a crime rate of 4,169.4 per 100,000 residents. The city’s crime rate is 79.39% above the national average. Despite efforts to enhance safety, Saginaw continues to struggle with crime, particularly violent crime.

Lansing, MI: State Capital Crime Rate

Lansing, the state capital and most populous city in Ingham County, has a crime rate of 3,970.1 per 100,000 residents. With a population of 112,644, Lansing’s crime rate is 70.82% above the national average. The city faces ongoing challenges related to both violent and property crimes.

Battle Creek, MI: Crime Rate Concerns

Battle Creek, known for its cereal production, has a crime rate of 3,853.5 per 100,000 residents. The city, with a population of 52,731, experiences a crime rate 66% higher than the national average. Despite efforts to improve safety, Battle Creek remains one of Michigan’s higher-crime cities.

Pontiac, MI: High Crime Statistics

Pontiac, located approximately 26 miles northwest of Detroit, reports a crime rate of 2,793.0 per 100,000 residents. The city, with a population of 61,606, has seen 1,692 crimes reported, placing it 20.17% above the national average.

Flint, MI: Persistent Crime and Public Health Issues

Flint, with a population of 81,252, has a crime rate of 2,538.1 per 100,000 residents. The city faces numerous public health challenges, which have affected its safety. Flint’s crime rate is 9.20% above the national average, reflecting ongoing issues with crime despite efforts to improve conditions.

Common Crimes in Michigan

In Michigan, property crimes such as burglary, larceny theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson are the most common. The state also sees significant rates of violent crimes, including aggravated assault, robbery, and homicide.

Conclusion

Michigan’s most dangerous cities face high crime rates, particularly in property and violent crime categories. From Detroit’s highest crime rate to Flint’s persistent challenges, these cities exemplify the broader safety issues faced across the state. Understanding these statistics can help residents and policymakers address safety concerns and work towards improving community safety across Michigan.