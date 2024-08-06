New York Families to Receive Up to $330 per Child in Financial Relief Through Empire State Child Credit

New York Families to Receive Up to $330 Per Child in Financial Relief Starting August 5

Eligible families across New York State are set to receive much-needed financial relief through the Empire State Child Credit program, according to the published article of LOCALSYR. Beginning on Monday August 5 the first round of checks was mailed out providing up to $330 per child for low and moderate-income families. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced a $350 million initiative aimed at supporting one million families during the back-to-school season. This timely assistance comes as a welcome aid to parents facing rising costs. “I’m a single mom, doing it all on my own and it’s crazy. The prices going up and everything,” shared Laodice Galeas, a mother of three.

To qualify for the payment families must have received at least $100 from the New York Empire State Child Credit in the 2023 tax year and filed their state income tax return by April 15, 2024 or had an extension. The state has clarified that the check amounts will vary ranging from 25 percent to 100 percent of the 2023 credit depending on annual income. While some parents like Chris King father of two see the payment as a helpful supplement others like Madelyn Dwyer mother of three believe it falls short of meeting the high costs associated with raising children.

Furthermore, the financial assistance provided through the Empire State Child Credit program is seen as a crucial step in alleviating some of the financial burdens faced by New York families especially during the back-to-school season. With inflation and rising costs impacting household budgets this one-time payment aims to offer immediate relief. Governor Hochul’s administration emphasizes that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to support low and moderate-income families and address economic disparities within the state. Despite the relief there remains a significant discourse on whether such payments are sufficient or merely a temporary fix. Chris King a father of two expressed gratitude for the assistance acknowledging its benefit as a supplementary aid. “It’s going to help. I don’t think we should expect the governor to just pay for all of it but you know it’s going to help,” King stated.

