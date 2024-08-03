Biden administration shuts up on Texas border lawsuit, forced to finish wall

Texas has won another lawsuit against the Biden administration, this time demanding an end to the construction of the border wall.

The ruling was issued on May 29, with a 60-day appeal period. The court ruling remains in effect because the Biden administration did not appeal by July 29.

The ruling includes two consolidated lawsuits, one filed by the Texas Registry of Deeds under former Commissioner George P. Bush and the State of Texas; the other filed by Missouri and Texas. Both were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in McAllen—the first names the president, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and DHS as defendants. The second bears your name. S. Customs and Border Protection director and director as suspects.

follow-up and a report released in March gave Texas the win in consolidated lawsuits.

The lawsuit alleged that the president and Mayorkas violated federal law and asked the court to order them to comply with the law and use funds provided by Congress for their purposes.

In 2020 and 2021, Congress provided about $1. $4 billion to fund construction of the southwest border barrier. President Joe Biden ordered the closure on his first day in office. With the deal already in place, taxpayers will be charged $6 million a day, and then $3 million a day, for pre-border wall construction. The agency reported that materials paid for the wall were rotting on the ground.

In October 2021, Missouri and Texas sued the president and Mayorkas, asking the court to order them to complete the construction of the border wall. GLO has also raised money and owns more than 500,000 acres of land about 30 miles upriver from the Rio Grande, near the U.S.-Mexico border. When Governor Greg Abbott began construction of the Texas border wall, the first construction site was on GLO land.

In response to those lawsuits, Mayorkas said, as he has in nearly every case brought before him, that he has “discretion” to change or implement the policy as he sees fit. In that case, DHS argued that Mayorkas had discretion over how the money was spent, regardless of the legal language that the money would be used to build a border wall and barrier.

As things solidified and progressed, Mayorkas cut funding for the border wall to focus on environmental projects and repairs there.