$2M Costco Settlement Over Kirkland Wipes: How to Claim Up to $55.90 Payout

Costco Settlement: Claim Up to $55.90 from $2 Million Kirkland Flushable Wipes Payout by August 9

Costco is set to disburse one-time payments from a $2 million settlement related to its Kirkland Signature Moist Flushable Wipes, according to the published article of THE US Sun. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit alleged that the wipes were not actually flushable and safe for sewer or septic systems despite the brand’s claims. Although Kirkland denies any wrongdoing the company opted to settle to avoid further litigation costs. To qualify for a payout customers must have purchased the wipes at Costco in New York State between July 1, 2011 and May 31, 2017. Current Costco members need not file a claim but former members must submit a claim form by August 9 to receive their compensation.

The payout amounts vary with customers eligible to receive $1.30 per product purchased and a minimum payout of $7.50 is guaranteed. The maximum amount a household can receive is $55.90 and if the number of claims exceeds the $2 million settlement fund the payout rate may be reduced accordingly. This settlement highlights the ongoing issues and legal debates surrounding the marketing and labeling of “flushable” products. Similar cases like the one involving DUDE Wipes last year reflect a broader trend of consumers challenging misleading product claims.

Furthermore, this settlement is part of a larger pattern of class action lawsuits that address various consumer grievances. Recent settlements include Visa and Mastercard’s $5.6 billion payout over antitrust violations and multiple data breach settlements such as a $825,000 data breach settlement and a $2.25 million health data settlement. Class action lawsuits serve as a vital mechanism for consumers to seek redress and hold companies accountable for alleged misconduct. Those who believe they qualify for the Costco settlement are encouraged to visit the settlement website for more information and to ensure they meet the August 9 filing deadline. As consumers navigate these various settlements ensuring accurate contact details and understanding eligibility can help maximize the benefits received.

