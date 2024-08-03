Funding Fail: Washington’s Schools Struggle to Stay Afloat Despite Increased Spending

Washington State’s Schools Struggle to Make Ends Meet

The Impact of Declining Enrollment and Inflation

According to WashingtonExaminer, Washington state‘s schools are having trouble with money. The Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) made a new website to show how important it is to give more money to K-12 schools. WASA says that the way the state gives money to schools is the problem.

The website says that schools get money from the state and local people, but the cost of living is going up, and fewer students are going to school. This means that some schools are running out of money. Five schools are already in debt, and 14 more might be in trouble soon. WASA’s leader, Joel Aune, says that the state is not giving enough money to schools.

READ ALSO: Trump declares that pensioners will not pay taxes on Social Security

Funding Alone Won’t Fix the Problem: Washington’s Schools Struggle to Improve Student Outcomes

The problem is not just about numbers, but also about how well students are doing in school. A recent report shows that even though schools are getting more money, students’ test scores are not getting better. Many students are doing worse than they used to. WASA hopes that people will learn about this problem and ask lawmakers to do something to help K-12 schools in Washington.

READ ALSO: New York Governor Hochul Announces Enhanced Child Tax Credit