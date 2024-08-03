Debt Relief Delivered: Understanding Student Loan Forgiveness and the Impact on Wisconsin’s Borrowers

Student Loan Debt Relief: What to Expect in August

Who Qualifies for Student Loan Forgiveness?

Report of Jsonline,, August comes, many people who owe money on their student loans will get emails about their next steps. This is part of President Joe Biden‘s plan to help people pay off their student loans. He wants to make it easier for people to get debt relief, which is a big help when you’re struggling to pay off your loans.

The emails will tell people who are eligible for debt relief how they can get help. Four groups of people will be eligible for forgiveness. These are people who owe more now than they did when they started paying off their loans, people who have been paying off their loans for a very long time, people who should have been forgiven their loans already but haven’t, and people who went to college programs that didn’t help them get a good job.

READ ALSO: Central Ohio Film Productions Receive $3.7 Million in State Tax Credits

Student Loan Debt in Wisconsin: A Growing Concern

In Wisconsin, there are over 700,000 people who owe money on their student loans. The average amount each person owes is $31,679. This is less than the national average of $37,853. However many people in Wisconsin are still having trouble paying off their loans. The total amount of student loans owed in Wisconsin is $23.3 billion, which is a very big number.

READ ALSO: New York Governor Hochul Announces Enhanced Child Tax Credit