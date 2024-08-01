Illinois Takes a Step Towards Healthier Mothers and Babies: Low-Income Families

New Illinois Law Helps Low-Income Families

Addressing Healthcare Disparities: Illinois Takes a Step Towards Reducing Maternal and Infant Mortality Rates

According to SJ-R, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law to help mothers and babies stay healthy. The law makes sure that health insurance covers services for pregnant women and new mothers, like midwife visits and breastfeeding help, for up to a year after the baby is born. This will help reduce the number of babies and mothers who get sick or die because of lack of care.

The law is important because many mothers in Illinois are at risk of getting sick or dying because of a lack of access to good healthcare. This is especially true for Black mothers, who face bigger challenges in getting good care. The law also recognizes that mothers need help with things like food, housing, and safety to stay healthy.

Illinois Secures Additional Funding to Expand Medicaid Services, Boost Healthcare Access for Low-Income Families

The state is also getting more money from the federal government to help with Medicaid, which is a program that helps low-income people get healthcare. This extra money will help Illinois provide more services to people who need them, like help with housing, food, and staying safe from violence. This will help reduce the number of people who get sick or die because of lack of care.

