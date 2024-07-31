Kamala Harris: A Potential Game-Changer for Families and Children?

What’s at Stake for Families with Kids

Will Congress Agree to Expand the Child Tax Credit?

According to Kiplinger, Kamala Harris is a very important person in the government. She might become the next President of the United States. Americans are wondering what she will do about taxes and how it will affect families and children. One thing that people are talking about is the child tax credit. This is a special help that the government gives to families with kids.

A long time ago, the government gave more money to families with kids because of the pandemic. This helped many families who were struggling. But now, the help is gone and many families are having trouble again. Some people in Congress want to make the child tax credit bigger again so that more families can get help. But they need to agree on it first.

Kamala Harris’s Plan for Helping Families

Kamala Harris has an idea called the LIFT Act. It would give more money to families who need it most. She also thinks that families with kids should get more help from the government. If she becomes President, she might make these changes happen. We will have to wait and see what she decides to do.

