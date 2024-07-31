Hungry Students: The Hidden Crisis in Higher Education

Hungry Students in College: The Alarming Reality

Why Students Are Struggling to Get the Food They Need

According to Money, Many students in college are hungry and don’t have enough money to buy food. According to a new report, 3.3 million students are eligible for food help through a government program called SNAP. But only about one-third of them actually get the help they need. This means many students are struggling to eat and stay healthy while they’re trying to learn.

The problem is that it’s hard for students to get help from SNAP. To get food assistance, students have to be in school at least part-time and work at least 20 hours a week. Some students don’t know about this or have trouble filling out the application. As a result, they can’t get the food they need. This makes it hard for them to do well in school and can even lead to them dropping out.

The Consequences of Hunger on Student Success

When students don’t have enough food, it affects their ability to learn. They might get tired easily or have trouble concentrating. They might also have to work too many hours to make ends meet, which can make it hard to balance school and work. This is a big problem because many students who struggle with hunger end up leaving school without a degree. Policymakers and colleges need to work together to make sure students have access to the food and support they need to succeed.

