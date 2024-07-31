Body Slams and Bucks: Ohio Lures AEW with $1.275 Million Tax Credit

Ohio Boosts Entertainment Industry with Tax Credit

AEW to Benefit from Ohio’s Film and TV Incentives

According to wrestlinginc, Ohio is helping the entertainment industry. They are giving money to film and TV projects in the state. AEW, a wrestling company, will get $1.275 million of this money. They will use it for a project in Cleveland, but we don’t know when it will happen. AEW already taped an event in Youngstown, Ohio last June.

Ohio’s governor, Mike DeWine, said that Ohio is a great place for making movies and TV shows. It has big cities, small towns, and everything in between. The tax credit will create jobs and bring money into the state.

Ohio Embraces Sports Entertainment with New Tax Credit

This tax credit shows that Ohio likes sports entertainment. It’s not just about movies and TV shows. AEW has already been to Ohio before, and now they’ll get help to come back. Ohio wants to be a place where creative people can make things happen.

