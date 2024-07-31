All Elite Boost: AEW Lands $1.275 Million Tax Credits in Ohio

Ohio Gives AEW a Major Boost

AEW to Receive $1.275 Million in Tax Credits for Upcoming Events

According to f4wonline, Ohio is giving AEW a big help. They will get $1.275 million for some events that will happen in 2024 and 2025. This is a big deal because AEW has been making movies and TV shows in Ohio and it has made a lot of money for the state.

AEW was listed with other famous movies and shows in a press release. This means they are doing something important for the state. The name “AEW 2024-2025 Productions, Cleveland/TBD” means that there will be more news coming soon about what they are planning. But we already know about some of their shows this year.

READ ALSO: The Power Grid Predicament: How Data Centers Are Straining the Nation’s Energy Resources

Ohio Gives Back to the Wrestling Industry: AEW’s Next Move?

Ohio has given money to wrestling companies before. WWE got $1.7 million earlier this year. Maybe it was for their SummerSlam event at a stadium in Cleveland. AEW has a show planned for Dayton, Ohio in September, but we don’t know if that’s one of the shows they’re getting money for. We’ll have to wait and see what they have planned next!

READ ALSO: Retire with Ease: The Lowdown on State and Federal Taxes for Retirees