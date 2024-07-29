New Year’s Eve Nightmare: Casey Childers Sentenced to Life for Rachel Holeman’s Murder

Colorado Murder: Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Rachel Holeman

New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Casey Childers Convicted of Kidnapping and Murder of Rachel Holeman

According to TrueCrimeNews, A very sad and bad thing happened in Colorado. A man named Casey Childers was put in jail for the rest of his life for killing a woman named Rachel Holeman. This happened on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

Rachel Holeman Murder: Police Use Car Camera Video to Track Down Suspects, Find Victim’s Body in Wyoming

The police started looking for Rachel when she didn’t come home. They found a video from a car’s camera that helped them track down the people who took her. The bad people, including Casey, Shantel, and Leo, were arrested for drugs in Wyoming. Later, the police got a special paper that said they could arrest them for taking Rachel away. On December 31st, the police found Rachel’s body in a very remote area. She died from a bullet to the head. Shantel got 18 years in jail for helping with the bad plan, and Leo is waiting for his sentence. The police think Casey did a very bad thing and left Rachel’s body in a place where he thought nobody would find it.

