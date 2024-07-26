Rockfall Closes Ohio Route, Crews Work to Restore Road

A significant rockfall has led to the closure of State Route 7 at Mingo Junction in New Philadelphia, Ohio. The incident occurred Thursday, prompting immediate action from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to address the situation.

State Route 7 Closed Due to Rockfall

The rockfall happened as part of an ongoing rockfall remediation project where weekly blasting is employed to aid excavation. However, the latest blast resulted in more material falling than anticipated, causing substantial rockfall onto both lanes of the road. This unexpected event has forced the closure of State Route 7, disrupting travel and requiring extensive cleanup efforts. According to ODOT, crews are actively working to remove the fallen rock and restore the affected work zone. The cleanup process involves clearing debris from both directions of the highway and conducting a thorough inspection of the roadway for any damage.

Crews Address Pavement Repairs and Barrier Replacement

In addition to removing the rockfall, necessary pavement repairs will need to be addressed before the road can be reopened to traffic. ODOT officials indicated that the repairs are crucial to ensuring the road’s safety and functionality upon reopening. To further enhance safety, a barrier wall damaged by the rockfall will be replaced. This work is scheduled to take place on Friday, ensuring that the roadway meets safety standards before it is reopened to the public.

The situation highlights the challenges associated with maintaining and improving infrastructure in areas prone to geological activity. ODOT’s proactive measures in handling the rockfall and subsequent repairs are essential in restoring normal traffic flow and ensuring the safety of motorists traveling on State Route 7. As the cleanup and repair work progresses, ODOT will continue to provide updates on the road’s status and any potential impacts on travel. The department’s efforts aim to minimize disruption and ensure that the road is safe and ready for use once the necessary repairs are completed.