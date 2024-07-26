Miami Boat Rally Sets Sail for Annual Florida Keys Rendezvous

The Miami Boat Rally’s annual Florida Keys Rendezvous is set to take place from August 1 to 4, drawing over 50 recreational boats from Miami for a weekend filled with adventure and competition. The event will navigate participants through Key Largo, Islamorada, and Marathon, featuring a range of nautical challenges and recreational activities.

Exciting Events and Activities Across the Keys

The Florida Keys Rendezvous invites boaters to engage in a variety of competitions, with points awarded based on the timing of arrivals and departures at designated stops. In addition to the competitive elements, participants will enjoy a series of sporting activities, including paddleboarding, a treasure hunt, and a costume contest, among others. The event will feature three categories of boats: sport line boats, cabin cruisers, and high-performance craft. The weekend kicks off with a captains’ meeting on Thursday, August 1. During this session, participants will receive their boat numbers, rally shirts, detailed information about the weekend’s events, and safety guidelines.

Registration and Schedule Details for Participants

On Friday, August 2, boats will depart from Miami’s Biscayne Bay heading towards Gilbert’s Resort in Key Largo. They will then make their way to the Whale Harbor sandbar, where competitive activities will take place throughout the afternoon. Following these activities, boats will journey to Marathon’s Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club for an overnight stay. Saturday, August 3, will see boaters heading to a sandbar in the Grassy Key area for a day of relaxation and the final competition— a costume contest. This will be the last opportunity for participants to accumulate points before the rally’s closing ceremony.

Additional Details

The award ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Faro Blanco Resort. This event will mark the end of the competitive portion of the rally, with participants gathering to celebrate and receive their awards. On Sunday, August 4, boaters will have the option to either stay in the Keys or return to the Florida mainland at their convenience.

Registration for the rally is priced at $200 per boat, accommodating up to four participants. Additional participants can join for $75 each. The registration fee includes access to all rally activities, Miami Boat Rally Florida Keys Rendezvous shirts, nautical guides, logistical support, and participation in various boating and sandbar activities, all captured by photo and video teams. For further information and to register, visit miamiboatrally.com.