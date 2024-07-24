During his GOP acceptance speech, Trump promises to “end the electric vehicle mandate”

Agriculture was not specifically mentioned by former President Donald Trump in his victory address at the Republican National Convention earlier the previous week. However, he made mention of several topics that have a direct bearing on the agriculture sector, including trade, energy efficiency, and electric automobiles.

According to Philip Brasher of Agri-Pulse, late this past week, “Trump began the lengthy one-and-a-half-hour speech on an uplifting note and by describing, for the initial time in public, the way he survived killing on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.” “.. But finally, Trump began to rant on about his top concerns, which were immigration, business, and energy.”

In reference to electric automobiles, Trump may have said something stronger. According to Bloomberg’s Ari Natter, “Former President Donald Trump utilized the nomination speech to express his shot at President Joe Biden’s electric automobile policies, promising to act towards them on his initial day in office.”

During his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Donald Trump declared, “I am ending the electric vehicle requirement on day one.” “It will save U.S. customers hundreds of thousands of money per car and save the U.S. auto industry against destruction, which is taking place right now,” he stated, according to Natter.

“The Biden administration does not have an electric car obligation, but opponents of the Environmental Protection Agency’s increased air pollution restrictions from March claim that the limits might compel automakers to offer electric vehicles in violation of the law.”

Philip Brasher of Agri-Pulse stated late this week that “as it’s unclear the extent and how quickly consumption of gasoline mixed with ethanol would decline, corn farmers and biofuel producers worry that emission regulations will do so.” Meanwhile, the biofuel sector seeks to maintain the tax breaks established by the IRA to support the manufacturing of environmentally friendly aircraft fuel.