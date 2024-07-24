From now and election day, you will undoubtedly hear this frequently: Once more creating history, Vice President Kamala Harris secured the greatest funding commitment in history in a matter of 2 days: $250 million. The Democratic Party received a $150 million donation from Future Forward, a Super Pac, and an additional $100 million from individual donations. These contributions are in addition to the $96 million from the previous Biden campaign.

However, NewsOne yesterday informed on 2 significant conference calls that took place: one on Sunday night for Black women and another on Monday night for Black males. The two appeals, the main goals of which were to inform and motivate people to vote, raised over $2 million from common people.

Furthermore, a late-morning Yahoo News poll revealed that Harris’s percentages are the same as Trump’s, at 46% to 46%.

From Yahoo News:

Regarding the general election, in an imaginary battle between registered voters, Harris (46%) and Trump (46%) are currently equal. Biden (45%) and Trump (45%) were failed just before Biden withdrew.

However, in contrast to the president, Harris does better by 3 points among women, 7 points among Americans between the ages of 18 and 29, 7 points between independents, 8 points among Black Americans, and thirteen points among those who have a negative opinion of both Biden and Trump (referred to as “double haters”).

Money skyrocketed in 2020 after Biden declared Harris to serve as his running mate. The then-vice presidential nominee’s skill at fundraising was highlighted by the nonprofit, impartial, and winning site OpenSecrets.org at the time. “The greatest source for political donations, marketing data, and research available anywhere” can be found at OpenSecrets.org.

Thus, it appears that we are in this position: Here are the 7 powerful words for everyone who was concerned that Vice President Harris might not be able to defeat Donald Trump, not only is he a prolific fundraiser, but he has also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy six times:

“Calm down. Black women have always secured America.”