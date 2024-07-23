A double setback to Kamala Harris’s poll numbers against Donald Trump

According to two recent surveys, Kamala Harris’ chances of defeating Donald Trump in November’s election seem poor.

According to previously reported polls, the vice president is leading Trump in New Hampshire, a state that has seen Democratic victories in most current elections, and Georgia, an essential swing state.

They occurred before President Joe Biden supported Harris following his announcement on Sunday that he would not be seeking reelection to the White House.

In Georgia, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution survey, Trump wins Harris 51% to 46%.

The poll, which was conducted among 1,000 potential voters between July 9 and July 18, was released less than 24 hours before Biden announced his withdrawal from the race. The error margin was +/-3.1 percent.

A modest 1% of respondents indicated they would cast their ballots for other presidential contenders, and 2% indicated they were unsure.

According to recent state polls, Biden and Trump were lagging behind by comparable amounts.

Comparing Trump against Harris, a different poll conducted by the New Hampshire Journal/Praecones Analytica and released on Sunday revealed that Trump has a somewhat larger advantage in the state.

In the July 19–21 survey of 601 eligible voters, Trump and Biden are almost equal at 39.7 percent each.

But when Trump faces Harris, his advantage rises little, from 40.2 to 39.3 %.

In both contests, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent, receives roughly 20% of the vote.

Though the state has gone Democratic in every single election since 1992, New Hampshire was not regarded as a significant competitive state in this election. Biden gained New Hampshire by almost seven points in 2020.

Even though the polls were conducted prior to Biden’s official withdrawal and approval of Harris, they were conducted at a time when speculation about the president’s withdrawal and Harris’s likelihood of winning the nomination were growing.