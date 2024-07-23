15 Things to Know Before Moving to Chicago 2024: From Deep-Dish to High-Rises

If the Windy City has been calling your name, you’ve likely wandered through its streets or admired its skyline from a distance. Maybe you’ve been captivated by the blues at a local venue or pictured yourself at a Cubs game. Whatever attracts you to Chicago, the city has a warm Midwestern welcome ready for you!

But before you pack your bags and head to the land of deep-dish pizzas and towering skyscrapers, let’s spice things up a bit. Here are 15 essential tips you need to know before making Chicago your new home.

1. Chicago: The Global Village in the Heart of the Midwest

With a population nearing three million, Chicago is like a bustling international bazaar. It’s America’s third-largest city but feels like a world in a nutshell. Dive into the urban vibes, savor flavors from every corner of the globe, and still catch that cozy Midwestern spirit in the air.

New in town? No worries! Chicago’s social scene is as vibrant as its skyline. From fitness classes to legendary bar crawls, from cheering for the Bulls to volunteering at local charities, there’s always something happening. Dive in, and you’ll find your tribe in no time.

2. Weather: Where Four Seasons Aren’t Just a Hotel

Ah, the infamous Chicago weather! From frosty 22°F winter mornings that make you want to snuggle up with hot cocoa to balmy 83°F summer afternoons perfect for a lakeside picnic, Chicago’s got it all. And sometimes, it’s all in one day! Yes, the winters can be harsh, but come summer, the city is all sunshine and joy.

Every season here is a new chapter. Imagine sipping a cool drink at a rooftop bar in July or wandering through golden-hued parks with a pumpkin-spiced latte in October. Chicago’s weather might be unpredictable, but it sure knows how to put on a show!

3. Chicago: Where Every Road Leads to Adventure

Navigating Chicago is as easy as pie (and we’re not just talking about the deep-dish kind). Whether you’re zooming by on a train, cruising in a car, or pedaling on a bike, the city’s got your back. With a one-way CTA bus ticket priced at $2.25 and the train at $2.50, exploring the city won’t break the bank.

Fancy a breezy bike ride? Grab a city bike. Need to dash to the suburbs? The Metra’s got you covered. And for those midnight escapades or cross-city adventures, rideshare services are just a tap away.

4. Chicago’s Neighborhoods: A World in Every Block

Think of Chicago as a grand tapestry, with each neighborhood weaving its unique story. Your perfect nook in the city awaits, tailored to your tastes and tempo.

Party animal? Dance the night away in the buzzing lanes of River North. If morning jogs by serene waters are more your speed, Edgewater’s breezy trails beckon. For those who dream of cobblestone streets lined with charming boutiques, Roscoe Village is your fairy-tale come true.

In Chicago, every corner has a tale, and every neighborhood, a personality. Dive in and find yours!

5. Sport City: Where Every Game is a Grand Slam

In Chicago, sports aren’t just a pastime; they’re a passion. From the iconic ivy-covered walls of Wrigley Field to the frosty roars at Soldier Field, the city lives and breathes its teams.

Whether you’re catching a Cubs game under the summer sun or bundling up for a Bears showdown in winter, you’re in for a treat. Get ready to wear your heart on your jersey!

6. House Hunting in Chicago: The Thrilling Chase

While NYC might have folks queuing up for an apartment peek, Chicago’s got its own real estate hustle. The Windy City’s rental scene is buzzing, with apartments flying off the market faster than deep-dish pizzas on a Friday night. But fear not! With a sea of rental options and a fleet of savvy realtors, your dream home is just around the corner.

Start by setting your sights and budget. Explore different neighborhoods, and don’t shy away from virtual tours if you’re miles away. In Chicago, every apartment hunt is an adventure, and the prize? A place you’ll proudly call home.

7. Skyline: A Symphony in Stone and Steel

Chicago’s architecture is like a visual playlist of history and innovation. From timeless pre-war gems to chic warehouse lofts and sky-kissing towers, the city’s buildings are a feast for the eyes. Every brick, beam, and balcony tells a story, and trust us, it’s a page-turner!

8. Living the Dream: Quality Comes at a Price

While the city’s vibes are priceless, living here does come with a price tag. Chicago’s cost of living is about 33% higher than the national average.

From your daily commute to weekend fun, every expense adds up. But with a little research and smart budgeting, you can live the Chicago dream to its fullest!

9. Chicago: A Melting Pot of Marvels

Chicago is like a global festival that never ends. Craving Peruvian delights with a side of skyline views? You got it! Hankering for a fusion taco at midnight? Say no more. Dive into the city’s culinary scene, and you’ll be globe-trotting without leaving the block.

10. Apartments: From Cozy Corners to Sky-High Suites

In the Windy City, homes come in all shapes and sizes. Fancy a garden unit where you can sip your morning coffee with a touch of green? Or perhaps a three-flat, where every floor is a new story? And for those who love the hustle and bustle, studio apartments offer a slice of city life in a compact space.

11. Renting in Chicago: The Price of Prime Living

Big city, big dreams, and yes, big rents. With an average one-bedroom setting you back $1,850, city living comes at a premium. But the perks are worth it! Prime spots, buzzing neighborhoods, and sometimes, a sweet deal that throws in a month or two of free rent.

Here’s a quick rent rundown:

South Loop: $2,100

Lakeview: $1,695

Logan Square: $1,695

Edgewater: $1,450

Lincoln Park: $1,980

West Town: $2,330

12. The Remote Worker’s Paradise

Working from home? Chicago’s got your back! With a plethora of cafes serving up strong wifi and even stronger coffee, you’ll never be short of spots to set up your laptop.

And if you’re craving a more professional vibe, the city’s buzzing with coworking spaces that are as chic as they are functional. So, whether you’re Zooming, brainstorming, or just need a change of pace, Chicago’s got the perfect backdrop.

13. Pets Live the High Life

Furry friend by your side? Chicago will wag its tail in approval. With a plethora of pet-friendly apartments and a sprinkle of “pet rent” here and there, the city is a haven for animal lovers.

From frolicking at Montrose Dog Beach to sipping a latte with your leashed buddy at a local cafe, pet adventures are endless. And neighborhoods like West Loop, Rogers Park, and Lincoln Park? They roll out the red carpet for your four-legged pals.

14. Sky-High Dreams? Chicago Delivers

Elevate your living experience in Chicago’s iconic high-rises. Neighborhoods like River North and the Loop are the epicenters of vertical luxury. Imagine waking up to panoramic city views, having a doorman greet you, and attending swanky building soirees. And the amenities?

Rooftop pools for summer sizzle.

In-house coworking spaces.

Gyms to keep you fit.

Regular building events.

15. Whirlyball: Wackiest Sports Extravaganza

If “Whirly-what?” is your first reaction, you’re in for a treat. This sport combines lacrosse, basketball, and hockey while driving a bumper car. It’s as crazy as it sounds and uniquely Chicago.

Gather your squad and get ready for a game that’s as unpredictable as it is unforgettable. After a game of Whirlyball, your regular sports stories will pale in comparison!