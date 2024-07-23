Fast Internet Fiasco: How Inflation, Bureaucracy, and Big Business are Slowing Down the BEAD Program

Slow Internet Rollout: Why the Government’s BEAD Program is Struggling to Deliver

Big Corporations Get the Boot: How Inflation and Bureaucracy Are Limiting Internet Access

According to TheCenterSquare, The government‘s plan to bring fast internet to more homes is going very slowly. The program, called BEAD, was supposed to give $42 billion to states to build internet infrastructure. However, because of inflation and too much paperwork, the program is having trouble getting started. According to Doug Dawson, an expert in telecommunications, the money set aside for the program has been used up by higher costs, leaving states with less to work with.

The problem isn’t just with the government’s money. The BEAD program is also too complicated and favors big companies over small ones. “The rules are too strict for small companies to qualify for the grants,” said Dawson. As a result, small companies are being left out and only big companies are getting the funding.

READ ALSO: A new law enables Americans to obtain $1,000 in emergency cash; there are no penalties, but not all are eligible

State by State Struggle: How BEAD Program’s Woes are Hitting Internet Expansion Plans

States are getting frustrated because they can’t move forward with building internet in their areas. Pennsylvania has set up a team to help with broadband and is trying to make progress, but they may struggle due to the federal program’s problems. Dawson thinks some states will do better than others, like Virginia and New York. But he warns that other states, like California and Texas, might have big challenges because they’re big and don’t have experience building internet infrastructure.

READ ALSO: Maximize Your Social Security Benefits: Important Rules for Spouses in 2024