15 Things to Know Before Moving to Phoenix, AZ 2024

Phoenix, Arizona is emerging as one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Its blend of affordable living, abundant sunshine, and vibrant culture make it an appealing destination for many. If you’re considering a move to the Valley of the Sun, here are 15 crucial insights to help you make an informed decision.

1. The Phoenix Experience

Phoenix is Arizona’s most populous city and the fifth-largest in the U.S., with a population of approximately 1.68 million. Established in 1867, the city has evolved from an agricultural hub into a manufacturing and electronics center. It offers a unique blend of desert landscape and urban amenities, making it a magnet for over 22 million visitors annually.

2. Cost of Living

Phoenix offers a cost of living that’s about 5% below the national average. Key expenses include:

Energy Bill: $161.12

$161.12 Loaf of Bread: $3.24

$3.24 Doctor’s Visit: $108.16

$108.16 Gallon of Gas: $2.39

$2.39 Average Rent: $1,221 (one-bedroom), $1,491 (two-bedroom)

The median income in Phoenix is $60,914, which supports a comfortable lifestyle, though rent can be a significant expense.

3. Employment Landscape

Phoenix is seeing a surge in economic growth, particularly in commercial real estate and technology sectors. The city ranks as the 4th target for retail real estate investors and is attracting tech professionals from cities like San Francisco. Major employers include Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and American Express.

4. Public Transport Insights

Although Phoenix is car-centric, there are public transport options available:

Valley Metro: Includes buses and light rail.

Includes buses and light rail. Monthly Pass: $64 for local buses and light rail; $104 for express routes.

$64 for local buses and light rail; $104 for express routes. Car Rentals: Zipcar offers short-term rentals.

These options provide alternatives for those who prefer not to drive.

5. Phoenix’s Climate

Known as the Valley of the Sun, Phoenix experiences extreme temperatures with summer highs often exceeding 105°F. The city also faces monsoons and dust storms (haboobs). Residents usually rely on air conditioning and swimming pools to manage the heat.

6. Top Neighborhoods

Phoenix features diverse neighborhoods:

Downtown Phoenix: Urban hub with eateries and cultural spots.

Urban hub with eateries and cultural spots. Roosevelt Row Arts District: Artsy area with modern living spaces and museums.

Artsy area with modern living spaces and museums. Downtown Scottsdale: Offers outdoor trails, restaurants, and a vibrant arts scene.

Offers outdoor trails, restaurants, and a vibrant arts scene. Paradise Valley Village: Quiet area between mountain ranges.

Quiet area between mountain ranges. Encanto: Historic charm with LGBTQ-friendly nightlife.

7. Culinary Delights

Phoenix’s food scene is a mix of Southwestern, Mexican, and Native American flavors. The city hosts events like Devour Phoenix, showcasing top restaurants and curated menus.

8. The Great Outdoors

Despite its hot climate, Phoenix offers plenty for outdoor enthusiasts:

South Mountain Park and Preserve: Large municipal park with “Silent Sundays.”

Large municipal park with “Silent Sundays.” Papago Park: Features the Hole-in-the-Rock trail and fishing lagoons.

Features the Hole-in-the-Rock trail and fishing lagoons. Salt River Tubing: Unique tubing experience on the Salt River.

Unique tubing experience on the Salt River. Hot Air Balloon Rides: Aerial views of the desert landscape.

Aerial views of the desert landscape. Golf Courses: Over 200 public courses available.

9. Nightlife

Phoenix’s nightlife is vibrant, with a mix of cocktail lounges, craft breweries, and nightclubs:

Cocktail Bars: Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Highball’s.

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Highball’s. Craft Breweries: Helton Brewing Company, Wren House.

Helton Brewing Company, Wren House. Live Music Venues: Crescent Ballroom, The Churchill.

10. Cultural and Natural Wonders

Phoenix is rich in arts and nature:

Performing Arts: Arizona Opera Company, Ballet Arizona.

Arizona Opera Company, Ballet Arizona. Museums: Phoenix Art Museum, ASU Art Museum.

Phoenix Art Museum, ASU Art Museum. Historical Sites: Historic Arizona State Capitol Museum.

Historic Arizona State Capitol Museum. Outdoor Adventures: Camelback Mountain, Desert Botanical Gardens.

11. Family-Friendly Activities

Phoenix caters to families with attractions like:

Phoenix Zoo

Desert Botanical Gardens

Arizona Science Center

Butterfly Wonderland

OdySea Aquarium

12. Sporting Spirit

Sports enthusiasts can enjoy:

NBA: Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns WNBA: Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury NFL: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals NHL: Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks Soccer: Phoenix Rising FC

13. Annual Events

The city hosts numerous annual events:

McDowell Mountain Music Festival: Music and philanthropy.

Music and philanthropy. Phoenix Film Festival: 11-day cinematic event at Harkins Scottsdale 101.

11-day cinematic event at Harkins Scottsdale 101. Phoenix Flea: Art, fashion, and vintage market.

14. Educational Opportunities

Phoenix is home to notable educational institutions:

Arizona State University

Grand Canyon University

Phoenix College

15. Migrant Demographics

The city attracts a diverse range of residents, including students, families, and retirees from places like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Tucson. Those leaving Phoenix often consider Flagstaff, Tucson, or Los Angeles.