Essential Things to Know Before Moving to Hollywood, FL: Beaches, Broadwalk, and More

Discover Hollywood, FL: Must-Know Tips for New Residents

Hollywood, FL a gem nestled between Miami and Fort Lauderdale has long been a destination of intrigue for avid travelers, according to the report of SOUTHWEST JOURNAL. Known for its stunning beaches and iconic Broadwalk this city offers a unique blend of culture history and natural beauty. If you’re considering making the move there are 16 essential things to know drawn from both personal experiences and extensive research. From the vibrant arts scene and historic downtown to the lush parks and waterfront activities Hollywood, FL promises a lifestyle that balances relaxation and excitement. With its strategic location, diverse community and myriad amenities this city is an ideal spot for those seeking a dynamic and fulfilling life.

History

Hollywood, FL boasts a rich tapestry of history that dates back to its incorporation on November 28, 1925. Initially an expanse of pine forests and palmetto plants it quickly transformed into a bustling city. The visionary behind Hollywood was Joseph Wesley Young who envisioned a “Dream City in Florida.” His ambitious plans included wide boulevards, artificial lakes and distinct districts catering to various social strata. Hollywood’s growth trajectory however, wasn’t always smooth. A devastating hurricane in 1926 brought significant challenges but the city rebounded and continued to flourish earning its title as the “Diamond of the Gold Coast.”

Cost of Living

Before packing your bags it’s essential to grasp the financial implications of living in Hollywood, FL. The city’s cost of living is notably higher than the national average. For instance housing costs are 15% above the national average and groceries are 19% higher. Renting an apartment in the city center can set you back as much as $4,000 per month. The median home listing price stands at $940,215 while the average rent is $1,986. With a median household income of $64,522 residents also face annual food expenses of $3,500 a monthly energy bill of $188.14 and gas prices at $3.53 per gallon.

The Real Estate Landscape

If you’re considering buying property Hollywood’s real estate market offers a plethora of options. The median list price of homes is $940,215 averaging $499 per square foot. While the market leans towards buyers it’s gradually shifting to a more neutral stance. The median sales price for homes as of February 2024 was $425,000. With 241 homes listed for sale potential buyers have a variety of choices from urban condos to sprawling beachfront properties making it a vibrant and dynamic market.

Education Opportunities Abound

For families considering the move Hollywood, FL boasts an impressive education system. The city is home to 32 public and charter schools, 13 private institutions and several higher education establishments. Some top-rated public schools include Beachside Montessori Village (PK-8) Hollywood Academy of Arts & Science (K-5) and Ben Gamla Charter School (K-8). For those seeking higher education City College-Hollywood and Broward College offer a range of programs to cater to diverse interests ensuring comprehensive educational opportunities for residents.

Embrace the Warm Weather

Hollywood, FL is synonymous with sun-kissed beaches and balmy breezes. Its tropical climate ensures warmth almost year-round making outdoor activities, beach days and alfresco dining regular affairs. While the sun predominantly shines Hollywood does experience its share of rain particularly between June and September when the city receives an average of 7 inches. It’s advisable to keep an umbrella handy during this period and plan outdoor activities with a bit of flexibility to fully enjoy the city’s weather.

Job Market

Hollywood’s diverse economy ensures that job seekers from various sectors find promising opportunities. From healthcare to the burgeoning tech scene the city’s industries are expansive and inclusive. Several companies have established their presence in Hollywood offering stable employment opportunities. Heico Corporation, Memorial Hospital System and Chewy.com are just a few of the big names that call Hollywood home. With an unemployment rate of 5.7% the city’s job market is relatively healthy making it an attractive destination for professionals looking for career growth and stability.

Experience the Thrill of Gambling

Hollywood isn’t just about beaches and culture; it’s also a destination for those looking to try their luck. The city’s casinos offer a mix of classic games and new-age entertainment. The iconic Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino stands out as more than just a casino. With luxurious accommodations, world-class restaurants and entertainment shows, it provides a holistic experience. Whether you’re a poker pro or someone who enjoys slot machines there’s something for everyone making it a must-visit for both locals and tourists.

Engage in Cultural Activities

Hollywood’s diverse population has led to a rich tapestry of cultural events and establishments. From art galleries showcasing local talent to theaters presenting global performances the city is a cultural aficionado’s dream. The Art and Culture Center of Hollywood stands as the heart of the city’s cultural scene. Regular events ranging from music concerts to art festivals ensure that there’s always something happening. It’s a space where artists, locals and tourists converge to celebrate creativity making Hollywood a vibrant hub of cultural activity.

