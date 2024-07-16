17 Things You Should Know Before Moving to South Dakota

Greetings, fellow adventurers! As someone who has journeyed across continents and called many places home, I’ve gathered a wealth of experiences and insights. South Dakota, with its vast landscapes and rich history, is one of those unique gems I’ve had the pleasure of exploring. If you’re considering making this state your next home, allow me to share some invaluable insights from my time there.

1. The Tax Landscape

South Dakota offers a refreshing tax landscape. One of the first things that struck me was the absence of state income tax. This, combined with a property tax rate of about 1.32%, makes it financially appealing. The general sales tax rate stands at approximately 4.5%, which is quite reasonable compared to many other states. South Dakota’s business-friendly environment also provides a nurturing ground for small-scale businesses to flourish.

2. Housing: To Rent or Buy?

During my initial months in South Dakota, I opted to rent. Renting a house here is more economical than buying one, with an average mid-month rent of about $696 compared to a mortgage of $1,255. However, buying a home is still more affordable than in many other states. The sense of permanence and the ability to customize my space made me eventually consider purchasing a property.

3. Living Costs and Lifestyle

South Dakota’s cost of living index is approximately 88.3, which is notably lower than the national average of 100. This means that your dollar stretches further here, allowing for a comfortable lifestyle without breaking the bank. Whether it’s dining out, entertainment, or recreational activities, South Dakota offers a plethora of options that are both affordable and enriching.

4. Navigating the Weather Patterns

South Dakota’s weather is a tale of two distinct zones: East River and West River, separated by the Missouri River. The eastern part has a humid climate with moderate humidity and evenly distributed precipitation throughout the year. The western region, with its semiarid steppe climate, boasts sunnier days and lesser rainfall. It’s essential to be prepared for both, especially if you love road trips across the state.

5. Job Opportunities and Economic Landscape

South Dakota’s economy, ranked 27th in the US, is robust and diverse. With a GDP of about $49.81 billion and a median income of approximately $29,611, the state offers a stable economic environment. There are numerous job opportunities across various sectors, making it a great place for entrepreneurs, professionals, or those looking for a fresh start.

6. Getting Around: Transportation Insights

Owning a car is almost a necessity in South Dakota. Given the state’s vastness and relatively sparse public transportation, a personal vehicle offers the freedom to explore at your own pace. The roads here are less congested, making road trips a sheer pleasure.

7. Embracing the Tourist Within

South Dakota is a treasure trove of tourist destinations. From the iconic Mount Rushmore to the mesmerizing rock formations of Badlands National Park, there’s no dearth of places to explore. Other notable sites include the Crazy Horse Memorial and Wind Cave National Park.

8. A Culinary Journey Through South Dakota

South Dakota’s culinary scene is as diverse as its landscapes. From gourmet restaurants to quaint cafes, there’s something for every palate. Favorites include Sanaa’s Gourmet in Sioux Falls and Jerry’s Cakes in Rapid City. For those who enjoy a good drink, the Pile O’ Dirt Porter from Crow Peak Brewing Company in Spearfish is a must-try.

9. Exploring South Dakota’s State Parks

South Dakota’s state parks are a nature lover’s paradise. Custer State Park, with its sprawling 73,000 acres, was a regular weekend getaway for me. Lesser-known parks like Roughlock Falls State Nature Center in Lead and Palisades State Park are equally enchanting.

10. Museums and Cultural Experiences

South Dakota’s rich history and cultural heritage are beautifully encapsulated in its museums. The Akta Lakota Museum offers a profound insight into the Northern Plains Indian Tribes, while the Redlin Art Center in Watertown showcases the artistic brilliance of Terry Redlin. Wades Gold Mill in Hill City provides a unique hands-on gold panning experience.

11. The Quirky Side of South Dakota

South Dakota is full of quirky and unusual attractions. Wall Drug, with its 80-foot dinosaur and mounted jackalopes, and the Porter Sculpture Park, with its massive iron sculptures, add an artistic touch to any adventure. Historic hotels like the Hotel Alex Johnson, with its vintage charm and tales of hauntings, add a touch of mystery.

12. Preparing for Your Move: A Step-by-Step Guide

Planning and Delegation : Create a detailed timeline and delegate tasks if you have helpers. Keep a folder with all moving-related documents and receipts.

: Create a detailed timeline and delegate tasks if you have helpers. Keep a folder with all moving-related documents and receipts. Notifying Relevant Parties : Inform your landlord, service providers, friends, and family about your move.

: Inform your landlord, service providers, friends, and family about your move. Storage and Decluttering : Consider hiring storage services if needed. Declutter before packing to make the move easier.

: Consider hiring storage services if needed. Declutter before packing to make the move easier. Packing and Travel Arrangements : Start packing well in advance. If driving, get your vehicle inspected. If flying, book your tickets early.

: Start packing well in advance. If driving, get your vehicle inspected. If flying, book your tickets early. Preparing Kids and Pets : Have open conversations with your children and ensure they understand the reasons for the move. For pets, visit the vet and understand South Dakota’s pet laws.

: Have open conversations with your children and ensure they understand the reasons for the move. For pets, visit the vet and understand South Dakota’s pet laws. Utilities and Cleaning : Settle all utilities in your current home and set up services in your new residence. Consider hiring cleaning services for your old home.

: Settle all utilities in your current home and set up services in your new residence. Consider hiring cleaning services for your old home. Embrace the Adventure: Moving is a new chapter, a new adventure. Embrace it, make memories, and enjoy the journey.

13. Moving Options in South Dakota

South Dakota offers a range of moving services tailored to your specific needs. Whether you’re moving a small load, require furniture shipment, or need specialized services like piano transport and art shipping, there’s something for everyone.

14. The Rich Native American Heritage

South Dakota has a rich Native American heritage, home to various tribes, including the Dakota, Lakota, and Nakota divisions of the Sioux Nation. The Black Hills, considered sacred by the Lakota Sioux, is a testament to the deep spiritual connection the indigenous people have with the land.

15. The Festivals and Events

South Dakota’s calendar is brimming with festivals and events that celebrate its diverse culture, history, and traditions. From the world-famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to traditional powwows, there’s always something happening. Notable events include the Sioux Falls JazzFest and the Sisseton Winter Show.

16. The Educational Landscape

South Dakota boasts top-notch educational institutions like the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University. The state also focuses on indigenous education, with institutions like Oglala Lakota College catering specifically to the Native American population.

17. The Great Outdoors and Recreational Activities

South Dakota is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Whether it’s hiking, fishing, or picnicking, the state offers a plethora of options. Spearfish Canyon, with its breathtaking waterfalls, is a favorite spot for weekend getaways. The Missouri River offers fantastic fishing opportunities, while the Black Hills provide trails for hiking and biking.

Additional Considerations Before Moving to South Dakota

Healthcare Facilities: South Dakota has a well-established healthcare system with several top-rated hospitals and clinics. Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls and Avera McKennan Hospital are two of the largest healthcare providers in the state. It’s reassuring to know that quality medical care is accessible.

Educational Opportunities: For families with children, South Dakota offers a range of educational opportunities. Public schools are generally well-regarded, and there are also private and charter schools available. Additionally, the state’s higher education institutions provide various undergraduate and graduate programs.

Community and Culture: One of the most striking aspects of South Dakota is its strong sense of community. People here are friendly and welcoming, making it easy to integrate into local life. Community events and local gatherings are commonplace, fostering a sense of belonging.

Outdoor Activities: Beyond the state parks, South Dakota offers numerous recreational activities. In winter, skiing and snowboarding in the Black Hills are popular. During warmer months, activities such as boating, kayaking, and fishing in the state’s numerous lakes and rivers are enjoyed by many.

Wildlife and Nature: South Dakota’s diverse ecosystems support a wide range of wildlife. From bison in Custer State Park to prairie dogs in the Badlands, wildlife enthusiasts will find plenty to marvel at. Birdwatchers, in particular, will enjoy the variety of species that inhabit the state.

Historical Sites: The state is rich in history, with numerous sites that offer a glimpse into its past. The Laura Ingalls Wilder Homestead in De Smet provides a look into pioneer life, while the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site offers insights into the Cold War era.

Arts and Culture: South Dakota’s arts scene is vibrant, with numerous galleries, theaters, and music venues. The Black Hills Playhouse offers summer theater performances, while the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra provides classical music concerts throughout the year.

Small-Town Charm: Many of South Dakota’s towns and small cities have retained their historic charm. Places like Deadwood offer a taste of the old Wild West, complete with historic buildings and lively reenactments.

Economic Stability: South Dakota has a stable economy with low unemployment rates. The cost of living is low, and the state’s financial policies support both individuals and businesses, making it an attractive place to live and work.

Safety and Security: South Dakota is known for its low crime rates, making it one of the safer states in the US. This peace of mind is a significant draw for families and individuals alike.

Moving to South Dakota offers a unique blend of natural beauty, rich history, and a welcoming community. The state’s affordable living costs, absence of state income tax, and diverse recreational opportunities make it an attractive destination for those seeking a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle. Whether you’re drawn to the wide-open spaces, the vibrant cultural scene, or the strong sense of community, South Dakota has something for everyone. Embrace the adventure, and you might just find that South Dakota is the perfect place to call home.