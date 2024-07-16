California Residents Eligible for $5.5 Million Wine and Spirits Settlement

Americans can receive one-time payment from $5.5 million overcharge settlement without any proof required

California residents might be eligible to claim a portion of a $5.5 million settlement from Southern Wine and Spirits. This lawsuit, initiated by Wiseman Park, LLC, alleges that the company charged excessive late fees on wine, beer, and liquor purchases. According to the settlement website, the plaintiff seeks reimbursement for late fees exceeding 1% per month during the class period.

Details of the Settlement

Southern Wine and Spirits has agreed to write off fees worth $44.1 million and aims to modify contracts to prevent future overcharges. The deadline to file an objection or opt out is July 25, 2024, for those who received their notice after June 25, 2024. The final approval hearing will take place on October 15, 2024, at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Each affected customer who has not opted out is slated to receive approximately $10 from the settlement.

Options for Affected Consumers

Do Nothing Qualifying consumers will automatically participate in the proposed settlement.

You may receive reimbursement for any excessive late fees paid and have unpaid late fees written off. Opt Out Submit a written Request for Exclusion by July 25, 2024.

Opting out means you will not receive any payment but retain the right to personally pursue a claim against Southern Wine and Spirits. Object Submit written objections by July 25, 2024, if you have concerns about any aspect of the proposed settlement.

You can object to the amount requested by class counsel and the Plaintiff if you believe it is unreasonable.

Attend the Final Approval Hearing in person, by telephone, or through the Court’s virtual platform to verbally object to the settlement.

Impact on Legal Rights

This class action lawsuit affects your legal rights whether or not you act. By doing nothing, you automatically participate in the settlement and waive the right to sue Southern Wine and Spirits individually.

Additional Settlements

The $5.5 million settlement with Southern Wine and Spirits offers an opportunity for affected California residents to receive compensation without needing to provide proof of the overcharges. Ensure you understand your options and deadlines to make the most of this settlement.