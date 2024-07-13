Yuma’s Walmart Shoplifting Ring Busted: Brother and Sister Duo Caught Red-Handed!

Two Individuals Apprehended for Walmart Shoplifting

Over $7,000 Worth of Goods was Stolen from the Yuma Store

According to kymaTwo Americans were caught taking things from a store in Yuma. The police got a call about the problem at 11:47 am on July 9. They went to the Walmart store on Avenue B and saw that two people had taken over $7,000 worth of things, including jewelry.

Elizabeth Valdez and Brother Arrested in San Luis for Walmart Shoplifting

The police found out that the two Americans were Elizabeth Valdez and her brother. Elizabeth had already had trouble with the law before for taking things from a store. The police looked for them in San Luis and found them with the help of the San Luis Police Department. Elizabeth and her brother were taken to jail and are now facing charges for taking things from the store.

