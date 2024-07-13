Blind Woman Alleges Discrimination After Uber Driver Abandons Her at Wrong Location in North Carolina

A blind woman, Kamille Richardson, alleged that her Uber driver left her stranded after dropping her off at the wrong location during a May ride in North Carolina. Richardson, who has been blind since birth, is an independent traveler and business owner. She recounted her “traumatizing” experience at a press conference alongside her attorney and sister.

Stranded at the Wrong Location

On Mother’s Day, Richardson requested an Uber to take her to a Verizon store in Raleigh, a place she had visited several times before to address issues with her phone. Upon arrival at the destination, Richardson immediately sensed something was amiss. “Although I’m blind, I’m very much aware of my surroundings,” she explained. She asked the driver if they were at the Verizon store, and he affirmed. However, Richardson realized they were not at the right location when the driver began knocking on an apartment door instead.

Feeling Unsafe and Seeking Help

Recognizing the error, Richardson confronted the driver, who abruptly informed her that he had to pick someone up at the airport and quickly drove away. Feeling abandoned and unsafe, Richardson contacted a family friend who advised her to call the police. She informed the dispatcher that she was unsure of her location. “I’ve been using rideshares since their inception and have never felt my life was in danger because of my blindness until that day,” Richardson shared. When the police arrived, they safely transported her to the Verizon store, which was only minutes away.

Calls for Accountability and Accessibility Improvements

Richardson’s attorney, Aviance Brown of Disability Law United, emphasized that the incident was a “clear case of discrimination based on her disability.” Brown stated that they have reached out to Uber, demanding an apology and accountability from the driver and others who have exhibited similar behavior.

“Her terrifying experience during what should have been a routine trip to get a cellphone repair highlights discrimination based on her disability,” Brown stated. They also offered Uber an opportunity to collaborate on accessibility training for their drivers but have yet to receive a response. Additionally, they are urging the local police department to investigate the matter further.

In response, Uber issued a statement, apologizing for Richardson’s stressful experience. “We have investigated this issue, which appears to have been a result of a map error that directed the driver to an incorrect drop-off location, and have addressed the map issue,” the statement read. Uber reiterated its commitment to creating a platform that supports easy movement within communities and enhances accessibility. Brown encouraged Uber to use this incident as an opportunity to develop solutions for riders with impairments. “Rideshare services are frequently relied upon by many, including those with disabilities, and they deserve the right to live self-sufficient, independent lives,” she said.