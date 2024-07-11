Maryland’s SUN Bucks Program to Benefit Over 500,000 Children with $120 for Summer Food Support; Governor Plans $1,000 Baltimore Baby Bonus Fund

Maryland SUN Bucks Program: $40 Monthly Per Child for Summer Food Support

Governor Wes Moore Praises SUN Bucks Program’s Role in Fighting Childhood Poverty

Maryland has introduced the SUN Bucks program to help families during the summer months, according to the published article of THE US Sun. This program gives $40 each month per school-aged child to families who qualify. It is meant to help those whose children usually get free or reduced meals at school ensuring they have enough food in June, July and August. Over 500,000 children in Maryland are expected to benefit from this with families receiving a total of $120 per child for the summer. Families can use this money at approved places like grocery stores and farmer’s markets. The program has wide eligibility including children in schools with Free and Reduced-Price School Meals kids aged 5 to 18 from families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) or Medical Assistance/Medicaid. It also includes children who were part of the School Breakfast Program in the 2023-24 school year, those in foster care and kids who qualify for free or reduced-price meals in the 2024-25 school year.

Governor Wes Moore praised the SUN Bucks program emphasizing its role in combating childhood poverty and ensuring that children remain healthy and well-nourished during the summer. He highlighted the importance of consistent targeted actions to support Maryland families stating, “Our administration is here to help fill that gap.” In addition to this initiative Maryland is also considering the Baltimore Baby Bonus Fund which would provide new parents in Baltimore with a one-time $1,000 cash payment to further support families during critical times.

Maryland Considers $1,000 Baltimore Baby Bonus Fund Alongside SUN Bucks Program

Furthermore, Governor Wes Moore’s administration is committed to expanding support for families beyond the summer months. The proposed Baltimore Baby Bonus Fund is a testament to this commitment aiming to provide new parents in Baltimore with a one-time $1,000 cash payment. This initiative is designed to help parents who have recently given birth or adopted a child easing the financial burden that comes with welcoming a new family member. While the criteria for this policy are still being finalized the intention is clear: to provide timely and necessary support to ensure all Maryland families can thrive. The SUN Bucks program and the proposed Baltimore Baby Bonus Fund reflect a broader strategy to tackle childhood poverty and promote health and well-being across the state. Governor Moore emphasized that addressing these issues requires consistent and targeted action.

