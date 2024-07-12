Maryland’s Most Dangerous Cities 2024: Unveiling the Challenges and Solutions

Located on Maryland’s scenic Eastern Shore Salisbury might seem like a charming place to call home. But don’t let its seemingly peaceful exterior fool you. The crime rates here indicate a different reality. Salisbury ranked seventh for violent crime with its residents having a 1 in 136 chance of being the victim of a violent act in 2020. Property crime is also a cause for concern making up a considerable portion of the total crime in Salisbury. Home to Salisbury University potential students might want to consider off-campus housing options carefully if they plan to attend.

Known as the terminus of the Great Allegheny Passage a 150-mile bike trail leading to Pittsburgh Cumberland has its own challenges. Its residents faced a 1 in 22 chance of being a victim of property crime in 2020 marking the third-highest burglary rate in the state. Furthermore, Cumberland’s metro area is among the poorest in the country in terms of per capita income possibly contributing to its high crime rates. Despite its scenic bike trails and historical significance the city struggles with economic and safety issues.

Many might have expected Baltimore to top this list given its reputation and nickname “Bodymore, Murderland.” In 2020 Baltimore reported 348 murders making it the city with the highest murder rate in Maryland. However, it’s important to remember that Baltimore is a large city with plenty of safe neighborhoods. Still even in areas like the Inner Harbor vigilance is necessary as Baltimore reported 25,748 property crimes in 2020 including more than ten car thefts per day on average. The city’s mix of vibrant culture and severe crime challenges make it a complex place to live.

The third most dangerous city in Maryland is Cambridge a city of 12,264 located on the Chesapeake Bay. Cambridge reported the highest rate of rape cases in the state in 2020 averaging almost one per month. The city also reported two murders and ranks third for overall violent crime. Despite the allure of a leisurely walk on Cambridge’s mile-long boardwalk caution is advised due to the city’s fourth-highest property crime rate. The picturesque scenery of Cambridge masks some serious safety concerns.

Nestled on the northeastern coast of Maryland, Elkton is ironically dubbed “The Elopement Capital of the East Coast.” Unfortunately hasty marriages are not the only regrettable choices being made in Elkton. The town’s crime rate is the second highest in the state. In 2020 there were 877 recorded cases of larceny. Furthermore, about one car theft occurred per week on average. Elkton also ranked fourth in the state for violent crimes. The quaint charm of Elkton is overshadowed by its significant crime problems.

It might come as a surprise that Ocean City a popular summer tourist destination known for its beach and boardwalk tops the list as the most dangerous city in Maryland for 2024. The eight million annual tourists greatly inflate the “crime per capita” statistics but the fact remains that Ocean City has the highest rate of property crime in Maryland. Residents have a 1 in 9 chance of being a victim of theft or property damage. There were also 91 reported cases of violent crime in 2020. Perhaps if there were fewer attractions in Ocean City crime rates would decrease. Despite its popularity Ocean City faces significant challenges in maintaining safety for both residents and visitors.

