Green Energy in the Red: Biden’s Loan Program Under Fire for Favoritism and Failure

Biden’s Green Energy Czar Embroiled in Controversy: New Loan to Entek Raises Questions of Favoritism

Conflict of Interest Concerns Surround Jigar Shah’s Department of Energy Loan Office

According to dailycaller, The Department of Energy is considering giving a big loan to a company called Entek. Entek makes parts for electric cars and has connections to a group started by Jigar Shah, the director of the Department of Energy’s loan office. This has raised questions about fairness and whether Shah is helping his friends get special treatment.

Shah used to be part of a group that helps cleantech companies, and some people think he’s still too close to the group. This raises concerns about whether he’s using his power to help his friends get loans. Republicans have asked for more information about Shah’s connections to the group.

Department of Energy’s Loan Program Under Fire: Funding Troubled Companies Despite Promises of Sustainability

The Department of Energy has given loans to other companies with problems, like Li-Cycle, which was sued for fraud, and Sunnova, which was accused of taking advantage of elderly people. This has led people to wonder if the government is using its loan program to help its favorite companies instead of supporting innovative and sustainable technologies.

