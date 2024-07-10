Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Baltimore 2024: Stay Safe and Informed

Baltimore, Maryland is famous for its rich history and delicious steamed crabs but some of its neighborhoods are most dangerous, according to the report of SOUTHWEST JOURNAL. FBI reports show that areas like Cherry Hill, West Baltimore and Greenmount East have crime rates much higher than the national average making them unsafe. Other risky neighborhoods include Fairfield Area, Grove Park, Pulaski, Brooklyn-Curtis Bay, Madison-Eastend and Greater Rosemont. Americans living in or thinking of moving to these areas should be careful and consider installing home security systems. Knowing which parts of the city to avoid can help keep you safe while still enjoying everything Baltimore has to offer.

6 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Baltimore

Cherry Hill is the most dangerous neighborhood in Baltimore. It’s known for the MS-13 gang and many locals have been victims of their violence, according to the Department of Justice. The area has a violent crime rate of 3,146 and a crime rate 235% above the national average including homicides, sexual assaults and property crimes. FBI statistics from 2020 show 4,715 property crimes and 3,146 violent incidents per 100,000 residents. If you have to go through Cherry Hill stay in your vehicle and avoid stopping. From my own experiences Cherry Hill is a particularly tough area with serious crime problems.

West Baltimore is known for the Edgar Allan Poe museum, attracts many tourists, but it’s much more dangerous at night. Poor education, high taxes, and poverty make it a hotspot for crime. The crime rate here is 353% above the national average, with 3,197 violent crimes and 7,438 property crimes reported. Crimes include murder, assault, burglary, and vehicle theft. When visiting, go in groups and stay in well-lit, populated areas, especially around historical sites like the Westminster Presbyterian Cemetery. My visits have shown me that while West Baltimore has a rich history, it’s important to stay safe.

Greenmount East has high crime rates mostly theft and burglary, with some shootings. The BGF gang controls the area which remains dangerous according to the Department of Justice. FBI statistics from 2020 report 2,952 violent crimes and 5,888 property crimes making the crime rate 277% above the national average. Traveling through Greenmount East requires caution. Avoid walking and stay away from trouble spots. The area doesn’t have many attractions so if you find yourself there, be very careful. My experience in similar areas has taught me to always be alert and informed.

The Fairfield district has a small population of 530 but rising crime rates. There are no major attractions and limited funding has stalled its development. Violent crime rates are low but property crime rates are very high. The crime rate is 321% above the national average with 2,974 violent crimes and 6,898 property crimes reported in 2020. When visiting Fairfield secure your belongings and vehicles. The high property crime rate means you need to be careful even though the population is small.

Pulaski District has only 475 residents but very high crime rates, giving a 1 in 9 chance of falling victim to crime. The education system is poor with less than 70% of students graduating. Despite this attractions like the National Aquarium and the cruise terminal draw visitors. Pulaski’s crime rate is 307% above the national average with property crimes making up most of it, according to Pew Research Center. FBI statistics for 2020 report 2,880 violent crimes and 6,679 property crimes. Visitors should stay vigilant and avoid going out alone. Book accommodations outside the neighborhood and visit attractions during the day.

Brooklyn-Curtis Bay offers affordable housing with single-family homes priced around $66,000, according to the City of Baltimore. However, crime rates have been rising. The neighborhood with a population of 13,952 has a crime rate 291% above the national average including murder, rape, theft, burglary and auto theft. In 2020 property crimes were more frequent than violent crimes with 2,945 violent crimes and 6,228 property crimes reported. The median household income is $30,000 per year and residents have a 1 in 7 chance of becoming crime victims. While the low housing costs are appealing the high crime rates and struggle for good jobs are significant concerns. The risk of becoming a crime victim is a key factor to consider when deciding to move to Brooklyn-Curtis Bay.

