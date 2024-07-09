Discover the Most Dangerous Cities in Alabama 2024: Stay Safe While Exploring the Heart of Dixie

Most Dangerous Cities in Alabama 2024: Stay Safe While Exploring

Alabama is often called the “Heart of Dixie,” is known for its rich history and culture, according to the report of SOUTHWEST JOURNAL. It’s where important Civil Rights events took place and famous people like Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Channing Tatum and Helen Keller were born. The state loves college football and is a big producer of steel piping showing its diverse culture and economy. However, when visiting it’s important to know about the most dangerous cities in Alabama in 2024 to stay safe. Continue reading to learn more!

6 Most Dangerous Cities in Alabama

Lanett is a small town in east-central Alabama with just 6,200 residents experiences a crime rate three times the national average, according to Travel Safe Abroad. Known for past gang violence the local government has made significant strides in reducing these issues since the early 2010s. While property crime has decreased violent crime has seen a slight uptick in recent years. Daytime activities are generally safe but residents and visitors are advised to stay indoors at night for safety.

Prichard is a city of approximately 22,300 Americans faces a crime rate 2.1 times the national average making it a challenging place to live. Despite a 32% drop in crime since 2017 with violent crimes recorded at 1,193 Prichard is still ranked as the 12th worst place to live in the U.S. Daytime activities are relatively safe but nighttime activities especially for solo female travelers should be avoided. While the community spirit is strong the crime statistics remain concerning so it’s best to visit during the day and stay in busy areas.

Birmingham is known as The Magic City for its rapid growth in the steel and iron industries is Alabama’s most populous city with over 212,000 residents. However, it has a high murder rate with 88 murders placing it among cities with the highest per capita murder rates. Areas such as downtown, Ensley and Norwood are notorious for gang violence and should be avoided. Conversely the suburbs are generally safer and have reliable public transportation.

Bessemer is located in Birmingham’s southwestern region and home to about 26,800 Americans is famous for its natural resources of limestone, iron ore and coal. Unfortunately, it is also the sixth most dangerous place to live in Alabama due to its high crime rate despite a recent 25% decrease. Bessemer reports approximately 4,500 crimes per 100,000 Americans with 721 violent crimes and 3,371 property crimes according to the Paw Research Center. While its industrial heritage is fascinating visitors should stick to main areas and avoid less frequented neighborhoods especially after dark.

Fairfield has a crime rate 219% higher than Alabama’s average and 308% above the U.S. average making it the 34th most dangerous place to live in the country. Despite its small population of just under 11,000 crime including both violent and property offenses has remained consistently high in recent years. While daytime activities are generally safe caution is advised at night, and prearranged transportation is preferable.

Anniston is located in northeastern Alabama and with a population of about 22,400 is recognized as one of the state’s most dangerous cities. The violent crime rate here is 2,992 per 100,000 Americans significantly higher than the U.S. average by 68%, according to 24/7 Wall Street. Both residents and tourists face a 1 in 10 chance of becoming crime victims making it advisable to limit activities during the day and night and consider bypassing the city if possible.

