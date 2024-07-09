Sacramento Residents Seek Relief at Cooling Centers Amid Triple-Digit Heat

As Sacramento continues to endure triple-digit temperatures, many residents are finding solace in cooling centers set up across the region. These centers are proving to be essential for those seeking respite from the relentless heat.

Cooling Centers: A Lifeline in Extreme Heat

Marsha Scribner, a regular visitor to the Wackford Center in Elk Grove, relies on the cooling center almost daily to escape the scorching temperatures. “People get sick and die when they get heatstroke, so this is very, very important for people to come in here and cool down,” she stated. The Wackford Center is one of nine cooling centers that have been opened in Sacramento County as part of the heat emergency response plan. These centers provide a crucial service during the summer months, offering a cool, safe environment for those who need it most.

Who Utilizes These Cooling Centers?

Nick Golling, the former Sacramento homeless services manager, emphasized that these respite centers serve a variety of vulnerable populations. “This includes individuals and families experiencing homelessness as well as housed community members who might have a need,” he explained. Interestingly, it’s not just the homeless population that benefits from these centers. Some visitors, like Shawn Flynn, who has an air conditioner at home, still find it necessary to visit. “It just keeps one part of the house cool,” he said. “It doesn’t go through all the rooms, so I come here.” Another visitor, Sheeba Taylor, appreciates the convenience and relief provided by the cooling centers. “I have come here often just to get away from the heat,” she noted. Pets are also welcome at these centers, allowing residents to bring their furry friends along to escape the heat.

Criteria and Access to Cooling Centers

The activation of these cooling centers has been frequent this summer. Sacramento’s cooling centers were open for eight days in June and have been open every day so far this month. Up to 50 people a day have utilized the center on Auburn Boulevard. The criteria for opening a cooling center are based on weather forecasts predicting two or more consecutive days with daytime temperatures reaching 100 degrees or more and nighttime temperatures staying at 75 degrees or higher. “I don’t want to be overheated,” Taylor said. “I’ll stop in a place like this, and it’s convenient.”

To further support residents, Sacramento Regional Transit is providing free bus and light rail rides for those heading to a cooling center. This initiative ensures that transportation barriers do not prevent anyone from accessing these vital services. Sacramento’s cooling centers are playing a critical role in helping residents manage the extreme heat. They offer a refuge for those without adequate cooling at home and ensure the well-being of the community during the peak of summer’s intense heat waves.