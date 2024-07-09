Minnesota State Fair 2024: New Foods, Vendors, and Entertainment Lineup

Fair food enthusiasts, the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived. The Minnesota State Fair has unveiled its new food and drink selections for 2024, featuring a plethora of new offerings and six new vendors, promising a delightful experience for all attendees.

Exciting New Food Offerings and Vendors

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair promises to tantalize your taste buds with a variety of innovative and delicious new foods. Some standout highlights include:

Deep-Fried Ranch Dressing from LuLu’s Public House: A crispy and savory treat that’s sure to be a hit among fairgoers.

from LuLu’s Public House: A crispy and savory treat that’s sure to be a hit among fairgoers. Ham and Pickle Roll-Ups on a Potato Skin from Route 66 Roadhouse Chicken: A creative twist on a classic appetizer.

from Route 66 Roadhouse Chicken: A creative twist on a classic appetizer. Walking Shepherd’s Pie from O’Gara’s: A portable version of the traditional comfort food.

from O’Gara’s: A portable version of the traditional comfort food. Swedish Ice Cream Sundae from Salem Lutheran Church Dining Hall: A sweet, refreshing dessert perfect for a summer day.

These new offerings, along with many other exciting dishes, will be available for sampling when the Great Minnesota Get-Together kicks off on August 22 and runs through September 2.

Affordable Ticket Prices Remain Unchanged

Good news for fairgoers: ticket prices for the Minnesota State Fair will remain the same as last year. Admission costs are as follows:

$18 for individuals aged 13-64

$16 for children aged 5-12 and seniors aged 65 and up

Free for children 4 and under

This decision to keep ticket prices unchanged ensures that the fair remains accessible to families and individuals alike, making it easier for everyone to enjoy the festivities without breaking the bank.

Entertainment Lineup Featuring Grandstand Acts

In addition to the mouthwatering food offerings, the Minnesota State Fair has also announced its lineup of free entertainment and Grandstand acts. This year’s Grandstand performances include big names like Motley Crue, Ludacris, and T-Pain, promising a diverse range of musical experiences for attendees. The entertainment lineup aims to cater to all tastes, ensuring that every visitor finds something to enjoy.

Last year’s fair saw a total attendance of 1.8 million, the sixth-highest on record. This impressive turnout underscores the fair’s popularity and the excitement it generates each year.

The Minnesota State Fair continues to be a beloved tradition, offering a unique blend of culinary delights, exciting entertainment, and a welcoming atmosphere for all ages. Mark your calendars for August 22 to September 2 and prepare to indulge in the new food offerings, enjoy fantastic performances, and create lasting memories at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.